When I covered the NFL, coaches would tell me that there is a difference between playing hurt and being injured.

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker played hurt on Saturday against Arizona State. It provided those scouts with something they couldn’t see any other way — a window into Mestemaker’s toughness, both physically and mentally.

When players play hurt in the NFL, especially veterans, they get veteran days off during the week. No reps, just rest. Mestemaker got every day off last week, as we found out after the game when he spoke to reporters. He didn’t get a single rep with the first team. Back-up Broderick Vehrs received all of them.

Mestemaker said that he didn’t feel physically able to play until Saturday. That’s the way it works in the NFL sometimes. What the scouts in Tempe got a chance to see was how he performed with limited or no reps during the week and protecting himself from further injury.

What they saw they had to have liked.

Drew Mestemaker’s NFL Stock Went Up

Oklahoma State star QB and potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft Drew Mestemaker is suited up for tonight’s matchup against ASU. 👀@FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/l1pLoP1EzO — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) November 22, 2026

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It doesn’t really matter that Mestemaker didn’t throw a touchdown pass against the Sun Devils. The interception doesn’t matter either, given how it happened. What mattered was the overall performance.

He completed 75% of his passes. He threw for nearly 300 yards. He avoided contact whenever possible and when he did have to seek contact, he protected himself and his right shoulder, which suffered a strain against Texas Tech the week before.

Mestemaker didn’t have the deep ball in his bag — at least not consistently. Only two of his completions were of 20 yards or longer. That falls in line with alterations to a game plan designed to not put too much stress on the shoulder. Mestemaker had to work within a framework that was successful for him and avoid the temptation of taking too many chances. He walked that line admirably.

That’s not a skill quarterbacks are born with. It’s acquired over time and speaks to a player’s maturity. Mestemaker’s maturity is something head coach Eric Morris has spoken about all season. It comes with the processing power in the redshirt sophomore’s brain, along with his decision-making in the pocket.

More commonly, it’s called playing within yourself. It’s hard enough when everything is physically working. That’s harder to do when you’re banged up. It’s even harder to do when the defense knows you’re banged up. He accomplished it and, frankly, looked normal doing it.

So what will an NFL scout take away from Saturday night? Most will report back to their general managers that Mestemaker is someone that can play hurt and still get things done. He can avoid additional contact and lean on teammates to win games. His decision to audible into a run play in the fourth quarter was a great example of that processing and maturity.

It’s hard for any player to help their draft stock appreciably at this stage in the season. There’s too much film and too few additional opportunities to influence what scouts see.

That wasn’t the plan, of course. But through the circumstances of Saturday’s game, Mestemaker boosted his stock by taking something that scouts, to this point, could only have seen as hypothetical and made it real for themselves and their general managers. It was just another reason for the NFL to give him a hard look this spring — assuming he decides to go pro.