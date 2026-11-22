Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is set to miss his second game in a row due to a thumb injury that he suffered in practice ahead of Week 10.

Addison was questionable for Week 10 and did not play, and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell revealed that the former first-round pick had sugery on his thumb on Monday. Luckily for the Vikings, Addison is expected back sooner rather than later and won't be placed on short-term injured reserve.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell says Jordan Addison had successful surgery on his thumb Monday and will not need to go on short-term IR as of now given the potential timeline for his return pic.twitter.com/0BMYIrb54W — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 18, 2026

Still, the injury leaves the Vikings without a ton of options behind Justin Jefferson at receiver.

In the 2026 campaign, Addison has played in seven matchups, logging 91.8 percent of the Vikings' snaps in those contests. He's caught 18 of his 36 targets for 277 yards and one score. While those aren't huge numbers, Addison will likely see a boost in his production once he returns with Kirk Cousins taking over at quarterback for Minnesota.

Still, the loss of Addison is big in a key game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

With Addison out, here's a look at how I'm betting on the Vikings' passing game in this primetime battle between NFC playoff contenders.

Best Vikings Prop Bet vs. 49ers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Jefferson 7+ Receptions (-153)

The Vikings have really looked to get Jefferson involved over the last few weeks, targeting him nine, 11 and 13 times over his last three games.

He saw a season-high in targets against the Packers in Week 10 with Cousins at quarterback, and it led to a nine-catch game. It was just the second time this season that Jefferson caught seven or more passes.

The star wideout could be in line for a big game against a 49ers defense that is 16th in EPA/Pass and has allowed the sixth-most completions in the NFL in the 2026 season.

Jefferson has 64 targets and 40 catches in eight games despite some awful QB play for most of the season. With Cousins looking to pepper him with looks, I expect the former LSU star to get back to his peak form down the stretch of the regular season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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