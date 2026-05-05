Drew Blake Sets Oklahoma State Pitching Record with Critical Strikeout

In an era of portable talent, Oklahoma State pitcher Drew Blake is part of a group of athletes that are becoming rarer in college sports.

The senior from Stillwater, Okla., has lived out the dream of playing for his hometown college team and on Sunday against TCU he did what he usually does — put out a fire in a critical moment.

The left-hander entered the game in the seventh inning with two runners on and two out. Head coach Josh Holliday brought him in to face a left-handed hitter and battled back from a 3-0 count to strike him out and preserve OSU’s 10-9 lead at the time. The Cowboys won the game 11-10.

With that, Blake became the program’s all-time leader in pitching appearances with 93.

Drew Blake’s OSU Record

Blake’s final season with the Cowboys looks rough on paper. He carries a 10.22 ERA in this weekend’s action, with an 0-1 record in 18 games. He’s struck out 15 and walked eight in 12.1 innings. He’s pacing toward his fourth straight season with at least 20 appearances.

In 2025, he led the Cowboys with 24 appearances, one of which was a start. He threw 25.2 innings and compiled a record of 1-2 with a 6.66 ERA. He struck out 35 and walked 19 and allowed batters to hit .288 against him.

His 2024 season was the best of his Oklahoma State career. He went 4-0 with a 5.50 ERA in 23 games, all in relief. He only pitched 18 innings, but he struck out 20 and walked seven as batters hit .316 against him.

After he redshirted in 2022, he pitched his first season in 2023 and went 1-0 with a 5.46 ERA in 28 games, with two starts. He logged a career-best 28 innings with 27 strikeouts and 15 walks as batters hit a career low .243 against him.

Blake and the Cowboys have seven games left before they head to the Big 12 Tournament from May 20-23, which will be the first tournament played at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz., as the tournament moved from Arlington’s Globe Life Field after last season.

This weekend, the Cowboys head to Tempe, Ariz., to face the Arizona State Sun Devils. Next week, OSU heads to Tulsa to face Oral Roberts on May 12, followed by a three-game series to end the season against the Arizona Wildcats.