Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Oregon: Live Updates
Today, Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to face off against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks, who could very well be their steepest competition all season.
The Ducks are heavily favored to win the game, owning what is likely the better two-way product with high-octane offense and stingy defense. And the game taking place in Eugene, OR, helps the Ducks' standing. Still, having convincingly taken down UT Martin to start their season 1-0, the Cowboys can't be counted out entirely.
Starting quarterback Hauss Hejny suffered an injury in OSU's opener, meaning the Cowboys will be rolling with backup Zane Flores Saturday.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including how to watch. You can find Oklahoma State on SI's score predictions here, as well as three intriguing betting lines for the game.
You can follow along below for live updates on Oklahoma State and Oregon's afternoon matchup:
First Quarter: Oregon 20, Oklahoma State 0
Oregon is set to receive the first-half kickoff. OSU's opening kick went out of bounds, setting the Ducks up with favorable field position.
On just the second play of the game, Oregon back Noah Whittington found a gap up the middle, breezing by OSU's linebacker and secondary for an untouched 59-yard touchdown run. The Pokes followed up the disappointing opening sequence with a quick three-and-out.
On the first play of their second drive, Ducks' QB Dante Moore unloaded a bomb for Dakorien Moore, who would go 65 yards through the air for a quick second touchdown to make it a two-score game. The Ducks' two-point conversion would fail, however.
Around the nine-minute mark, Oklahoma State finally saw positive momentum in stopping the Ducks on fourth down and four.
The Cowboys finally picked up a first down after Flores threw across his body and fit the ball through a tight window, but he was run down on an attempted scramble on the next third down. Two chunk plays on the ground would see Oregon's third first-quarter touchdown, signaling a potentially long day for the Pokes with five full minutes left in the opening frame.
OSU finally strung together a series of first downs as the quarter expired, rattling off a nine-play, 57-yard drive.
Second Quarter:
Third Quarter:
Fourth Quarter: