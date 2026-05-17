Oklahoma State Softball Preview: Super Regional Berth at Stake Against Stanford

For Oklahoma State, everything in the Stillwater Regional comes down to Sunday. By day’s end, the Cowgirls will either advance to stay home.

The Cowgirls (40-15) will play the Stanford Cardinal (39-14) for the fourth time this season when they meet in the regional final at 3 p.m. at Cowgirl Stadium. If OSU wins the game, it will advance to super regionals to face the winner of the Nebraska-Grand Canyon regional final, also being played on Sunday.

If OSU loses the first game against Stanford, the two teams will play again for the right to advance. The regional is double-elimination and Stanford lost to OSU, 7-2, on Saturday. The Cardinal followed that with a 13-5 win over Princeton to advance to Sunday’s game.

Under coach Kenny Gajewski the Cowgirls have been incredibly consistent. If they advance on Sunday, they will appear in super regionals for the sixth time in seven tournaments. The previous five super regional appearances led to appearances in the Women’s College World Series.

Here is a preview of the Cowgirls’ second game of the tournament, including the complete schedule, TV information and more.

Stillwater Regional

Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Regional Schedule

Friday’s Results

Game 1 – Stanford 8, Princeton 2

Game 2 – Oklahoma State 16, Eastern Illinois 0 (5 inn.)

Saturday’s Results

Game 3 – Oklahoma State 7, Stanford 2

Game 4 – Princeton 2, Eastern Illinois 1 (EIU eliminated)

Game 5 – Stanford 13, Princeton 5 (Princeton eliminated)

Sunday’s Games

Game 6 – 3 p.m. CT – Oklahoma State vs. Stanford

Game 7 – 5:30 p.m. CT - Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary)

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app

Records: Oklahoma State, 40-15; Stanford, 39-14

National Rankings: Oklahoma State, No. 15/15; Stanford: No. 14/17

Previewing Oklahoma State

OSU will start Ruby Meylan again in the circle. She was brilliant against Stanford on Saturday, as she went the distance to claim her 28th win of the season. The only blemish was a seventh-inning home run she allowed to Stanford’s Kyra Chan. If she is as effective on Sunday as she was on Saturday, the Cardinal will have a tough time getting runners across.

The Cowgirls have brought the power in this regional. Rosie Davis, Karli Godwin and Tia Warsop each hit home runs against Stanford. In the opener against Eastern Illinois, Godwin hit a home run, along with Amanda Hasler. One more game with that kind of power and the Cowgirls will be off to super regionals.

Previewing Stanford

Stanford used three different pitchers in the win over Princeton, but none were Zoe Prystajko, who gave up all seven runs to Oklahoma State in Saturday’s game. The Cardinal could go many different directions with the pitching on Sunday. But don’t expect Stanford to hold back. The Cardinal must win the first game to get another shot at OSU and a super-regional berth.

Chan hit two home runs on Saturday, including one against Princeton. She’s the power source to watch on Sunday. Based on the Princeton game, Emily Jones, Taryn Kern, Jade Berry and River Mahler are all worth watching at the plate. Each had at least two hits against the Tigers.