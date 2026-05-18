Three Early Storylines for Oklahoma State-Nebraska Softball Super Regional

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls have one more obstacle to get back the Women’s College World Series — the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The OSU softball team took care of Stanford, 11-5, in their regional final on Sunday. Nebraska won its regional by beating Grand Canyon.

Nebraska gets to host because it’s a No. 1 seed in the tournament and Oklahoma State is No. 4. The winner goes to Oklahoma City later in May for the WCWS. Here are three early storylines going into this weekend’s series.

The Nebraska Connection

Oklahoma State Cowgirls pitcher Ruby Meylan. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma State only has one Nebraska native on its roster, and it’s a big one — pitcher Ruby Neylan.

Neylan is on a path toward being named an all-American once again and now has 29 victories this season after she led the Cowgirls to two wins over Stanford, the latter of which was on Sunday. She spent two seasons with the University of Washington and helped the Huskies reach the 2023 WCWS. Now she wants to help the Cowgirls get back to OKC.

Neylan is from Omaha, Neb., and went to Skutt Catholic High School where she was considered one of the best softball recruits in the country when she came out of school.

Unlike her family, she didn’t end up at Nebraska. Her father, Wayne, played football at Nebraska and Wyoming. Her grandfather, Wayne, was a two-time All-American middle guard at Nebraska and played in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings.

Neylan is pitching the best softball any team could ask for at the most important time of the year. She’ll get a chance to help take OSU to the WCWS in her home state.

Snapping WCWS Absences

Nebraska pitcher Jordy Frahm. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Oklahoma State and Nebraska will be seeking to break streaks without appearing in the WCWS, though Nebraska's streak is much longer than Oklahoma State’s.

While the Cowgirls failed to reach Oklahoma City last season, which was their first missed appearance in a full season since 2018, the Cornhuskers have not been to the WCWS since 2013. The Huskers have also never won a WCWS and have been runner-up once, back in 1985.

That's one thing the Cowgirls have in common with the Huskers. They've never won a WCWS title either.

A Regular Season Rematch

Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski talks with an official during the NCAA softball tournament. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just like Stanford, this series will mark a rematch of games played previously this season. The Cowgirls and the Cornhuskers faced each other twice in Stillwater in February.

In the OSU/Tulsa Invitational, Oklahoma State won the first game, 2-1, in 11 innings. Rosie Davis hit a walk-off home run for the victory while Meylan pitched 10 innings before yielding the final inning to RyLee Crandall.

The other matchup went to Nebraska, with the Cornhuskers winning 4-3. Malia Thoms hit a home run for the Cornhuskers while Neylan took the loss, though it was in relief and not as a starter.

If the super regional is going to go like that, then fans are going to be treated to a great series.