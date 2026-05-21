Oklahoma State’s Eric Lee Shares Medalist Honors as Cowboys Advance to Nationals

For the 77th time in 79 years, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are heading to the NCAA men’s golf national championships.

The Cowboys cruised to a second-place finish in the Marana Regional on Wednesday, finishing behind only a red-hot Arizona team that fired another incredible set of scores.

Cowboys sophomore Eric Lee played his way to co-medalist honors with three other players, all of which shot 15-under 201 for the tournament.

Eric Lee’s Big Day

Welcome to the Cowboy NCAA Regional Medalist club, Eric!

· Kevin Wentworth (two times)

· Alan Bratton

· Bo Van Pelt

· Jonathan Moore

· Kevin Tway (three times)

· Peter Uihlein

· Jordan Niebrugge

· Kristoffer Ventura

· Eugenio Chacarra#GoPokes | #golfschool pic.twitter.com/JUfHXS2kEg — OSU Cowboy Golf (@OSUCowboyGolf) May 20, 2026

Lee was tied for the lead after two rounds after he went low on Tuesday with a 9-under 63. He and Alabama’s William Jennings had a two-shot lead on the field. It was a crowded leaderboard.

Lee went out in 33 on the front nine, as he carded two birdies along with an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole, along with a bogey. On the back, he played to par, dropping in two birdies and losing those shots to bogeys. He bogeyed two of the final four holes on the round. He finished with a 3-under 69 and a 54-hole total of 15-under 201.

The other three co-medalists were Arizona’s Zach Pollo, Arizona’s Filip Jakubcik and Alabama’s William Jennings. Pollo shot the lowest round of the four on Wednesday with a 6-under 66.

Two other Cowboys finished in the Top 20 overall. Gaven Lane finished in a tie for 13th with a 7-under 209. He shot a final-round 3-under 69. He had six birdies and three bogeys on the day, including three straight birdies to start the back nine.

Preston Stout, who won the Big 12 Tournament and was the Big 12 player of the year, finished with an even-par 72 on Wednesday and ended the event in a tie for 18th place with a 6-under 208. He was 2-under after 11 holes but had bogeys on four of the final five holes. He carded an eagle on No. 16 to break up that streak.

Ethan Fang had the lowest round of the day for the Cowboys as he shot a 4-under 68 to finish in a tie for 25th at 3-under 213. He shot matching 34s on the front and back nines and had only two bogeys. Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson shot an even-par 72 on Wednesday with five birdies and five bogeys. He ended the tournament with a 2-over 218 and in a tie for 43rd place.

The Cowboys finished with an 829 for the three-day event, putting them at 35-under-par of the tournament. Arizona, coming off a 24-under-par score on Tuesday, shot a final round of 14-under par and finished with a three-day score of 815, which was 49-under-par. That was 14 shots ahead of Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys, the Wildcats and the top five teams in the event advanced the NCAA championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., from May 29-June 3.