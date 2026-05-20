Oklahoma State Men’s Golf Chasing Red-Hot Arizona at Marana Regional

The good news is that the Oklahoma State Cowboys men’s golf team is well positioned to advance to nationals.

The bad news is that the goal of claiming another NCAA regional crown will be hard to track down.

The Arizona Wildcats, who were tied with the Cowboys after the first round, posted an incredible 24-under par score the second round of the Marana Regional to take a 10-shot lead over the Cowboys with one round remaining on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State Falls Behind at Marana

Three in a row for Eric and your leader is 8-under for the day!#GoPokes | #golfschool pic.twitter.com/81kNzaJKKC — OSU Cowboy Golf (@OSUCowboyGolf) May 19, 2026

While the Cowboys fell behind the Wildcats, Eric Lee had his own incredible round. He shot a 9-under 63 to finish in a tie for the lead. He shot a bogey-free round and posted birdies on three holes on the front nine and six holes on the back nine.

That left Lee at 12-under after 36 holes and in a tie with Alabama’s William Jennings. The pair have a two-shot lead on the field.

Three other Cowboys were under-par for the day, contributing to their second-round score of 274. Gaven Lee and Ethan Fang each shot a 2-under 70 while Preston Stout, the reigning Big 12 player of the year, shot a 1-under 71.

Stout used his 71 to follow up his first-round 67 to finish at 6-under for the tournament and is in a tie for eighth place, six shots out of the lead. Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson was the only Cowboy to finish the day over par, as he shot a 3-over 75. He now has the worst 36-hole score of the five players and is tied for 38th.

OSU is at 25-under and 551 after 36 holes. But nothing was stopping Arizona at one of his home courses, the Gallery Golf Club.

The Wildcats shot a 264 on Tuesday, led by Zach Polly, who matched Lee with a 9-under 63 but is in fourth place at 9-under overall. Filip Jakubcik shot a 5-under 67 and is now at 10-under and in third place. Taishi Moto and Tianyi Xiong also shot 67s. The Wildcats threw out William Wistrand’s 4-under 68. That’s how good Arizona was on Tuesday.

The Cowboys will have to rally to win their 18th regional victory on Wednesday. But they’ll be in the final pairing with players from Arizona and Arkansas State. With the top five teams advancing to nationals, Oklahoma State has a 13-shot cushion over Alabama, which is in sixth place after the second round.