Oklahoma State Soccer Preview: Cowgirls Host Arizona Seeking Latest Big 12 Win

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls have a two-match losing streak to snap and there is no better time to do it than Friday night.

The Cowgirls return home to Neal Patterson Stadium to host Arizona as they are coming off a two-city Texas road swing in which the Cowgirls lost to Baylor and Houston by a combined score of 3-0. TCU’s last win was on Sept. 17 when it upended TCU, 3-1, in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams in Stillwater.

So, OSU’s two losses have come to two of the top teams in the conference, as Houston (3-0-0) and Baylor (2-0-1) enter the weekend as one of five teams in the league without a conference loss.

Arizona enters the match as one of five Big 12 teams without a win in league action, including Kansas State, UCF, Cincinnati and Iowa State.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. Here is a preview.

Oklahoma State Soccer Preview

Arizona at Oklahoma State

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Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week @averymbass doing her thing in the first half#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/WSwpXF8cAC — OSU Cowgirl Soccer (@CowgirlFC) September 25, 2026

Neal Patterson Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Date, Time: Friday, 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+ (Adam Hildebrandt & Anna Berghall); Radio/Streaming: Pete 94.3 FM (Ryan Breeden & Jeremy Cook)

Records: Oklahoma State, 5-4-2 (1-2-0); Arizona: 3-5-3 (0-1-2)

Last Result: Oklahoma State lost to Houston, 1-0, Sunday; Arizona lost to Kansas, 2-0 (Sunday).

Series History: OSU is 0-3-0 all time against Arizona. Last season the Wildcats were 3-1 winners in Tucson.

About Oklahoma State: The Cowgirls’ attention to improving its scoring has already started to pay off. Through 11 matches, Oklahoma State has 23 goals spread among 10 different players. That’s a significant turnaround from a year ago when OSU had just 20 goals the entire season scored by eight players.

The Cowgirls didn’t win a conference game last year and missed the Big 12 Tournament. The goal is to get back to the postseason event. Sliding Avery Bass in as starting goalkeeper led Oklahoma State to start 3-0-1 with her in net before the back-to-back losses.

About Arizona: Arizona spent last week in Kansas playing both Kansas State and Kansas without claiming a win. Against the Jayhawks the match went more than 81 minutes without a goal by either team before Kansas scored the game-winner.

Two players that scored for Arizona in last year’s match with Oklahoma State — a 3-1 win — are back for this match. Mireya Stephenson and Sami Baytosh each had a goal in the victory. This season five different Wildcats have scored two goals — Jessica Bedolla, Stephenson, Kyleigh Johnson, Lainey Swanson and Allyson Brown.

Next Up: Oklahoma State will host Texas Tech on Thursday. Arizona will host Houston on Thursday.