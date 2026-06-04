Oklahoma State Women’s Soccer Releases Home-Heavy 2026 Schedule

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls soccer team released their 2026 schedule on Wednesday, and the takeaway was that they're going to be home a lot in August and September.

Of their eight non-conference games, seven will be at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater. That doesn't include the Cowgirls’ exhibition game against Tulsa, which is also at home. Oklahoma State’s only game in non-conference will be on Aug. 27 when they pay Mississippi State a visit.

Assessing Oklahoma State’s Soccer Schedule

Break out your calendar - our '26 schedule is here



🔗 https://t.co/AtFK4kdE28#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/R600JOsquR — OSU Cowgirl Soccer (@CowgirlFC) June 3, 2026

Oklahoma State hosts the Bedlam game this year as Oklahoma comes to Stillwater on Aug. 20. That's an important game when looking at the non-conference schedule because, along with Mississippi State, the Sooners are the only two power conference games Oklahoma State will play before they dip into Big 12 action.

Oklahoma State opens the season on Aug. 12 against Sam Houston. The Cowgirls host Tulsa on Aug. 6 in their only exhibition game.

The Big 12 schedule did the Cowgirls no favors with their opener on Sept. 17. The game is at home, but Oklahoma State will host TCU, which went to the College Cup last year. OSU will also face on Arizona, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Utah and West Virginia in Stillwater. The Mountaineers are Oklahoma State’s final home opponent on Oct. 25. The Cowgirls’ final two league games are on the road at Iowa State and Colorado.

Oklahoma State hopes to improve on last year's season in which it went 0-10-1 in conference action and 4-13-2 overall to finish in last place in the Big 12. Only the Top 8 teams in the league go to the Big 12 Tournament from Nov. 9-14.

Oklahoma State Soccer 2026 Schedule

(all times central; home games in bold and at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater; *-Denotes Big 12 game)

Aug. 6 vs. Tulsa, 7 p.m. (exhibition)

Aug. 12 vs. Sam Houston, 7 p.m.

Aug. 16 vs. Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Aug. 20 vs. Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 at Mississippi State, 6 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. Grambling State, noon

Sept. 3 vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. Southeast Missouri, 1 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Central Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. TCU*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Baylor*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Houston*, noon

Oct. 2 vs. Arizona*, 7 p.m.

Oct 8 vs. Texas Tech*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at UCF*, 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Arizona State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 vs. Utah*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Iowa State*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Colorado*, 8 p.m.

Nov. 9-14 at Big 12 Championships