Claire Timm’s Grand Slam Should Set Oklahoma State’s Super Regional Tone

Few moments announce themselves as turning points like Claire Timm’s grand slam did for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

Oklahoma State’s 11-5 regional final win over Stanford featured two home runs. The first was by Amanda Hasler, who slammed a two-run shot that led to her 100th career RBI. Her home run turned a tense 3-2 game into a 5-2 OSU lead.

But a few batters later Timm not only put the game away but delivered a shock of energy that the Cowgirls (41-15) can bottle up with them for their trip to super regionals at Nebraska (49-6) starting on Thursday. The Cornhuskers have won 24 straight games.

The “Timm Reaper” Home Run

Everything everywhere all at once 🗣️



Claire's second career grand slam, the team's 67th dinger of the year AND the Cowgirls are up by 7⃣



📺 ESPN #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/RicaOUpXTV — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) May 17, 2026

Timm’s pull shot to right field on an incredibly windy day in Stillwater pushed the Cowgirls ahead, 9-2. In the context of the game, it put the contest away. Stanford was able to score three more runs and OSU needed the cushion. The slam was the second of Timm’s carer and was Oklahoma State’s 67th home run of the season, which naturally set of a “6-7” celebration by the Cowgirls.

“I’m so excited that I get to play another day with my favorite people,” she told ESPN after the game. “I mean this this is my last game in Cowgirl Stadium, so it's kind of kind of sad. But this is the best place ever and Stillwater, the people here are just unbelievable.”

It was also an incredible moment for the senior from Buena Park, Calif., who has put together her best season at the plate. Entering the Nebraska series she is slashing .336/.432/.599 with nine home runs and 34 RBI. She has already set a single-season career best for RBI and needs one more home run to match season best of 10 in 2024.

Timm, like several Cowgirls, was part of the team’s last super regional team and Women’s College World Series team, which was in 2024. Timm slashed .324/.362/.578 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI. Sense a pattern?

Oklahoma State should. Timm is a vital part of the formula for the Cowgirls if they hope to return to Oklahoma City in pursuit of a national championship. Timm’s grand slam proved the point and only amplified just how hot the Cowgirls are at the plate as they enter one of the most critical moments of the season.

Oklahoma State-Nebraska Super Regional Schedule

No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State

Thursday, May 21 – 8 p.m. – ESPN2

Friday, May 22 – 4 p.m. – ESPN2

Saturday, May 23 – 4 p.m. (if necessary) – ESPN

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app