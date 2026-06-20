Delainey Everett Hits Oklahoma State Softball’s Biggest Transfer Portal Need

There was no clearer need for Oklahoma State softball this offseason than finding a successor to Ruby Meylan. The Cowgirls may just have another option.

On Friday, former Mississippi State star Delainey Everett announced her commitment to OSU softball on social media. It was the most significant get of the portal window so far for the Cowgirls because she was part of a roster that got the Bulldogs to the Women’s College World Series — just as Meylan did for Washington as a freshman four years ago.

Yet, Everett was under-used in her three years with MSU and there is untapped potential for head coach Kenny Gajewski and his staff to bring out next season.

Importance of Landing Delainey Everett

Saddle up COWGIRL let’s ride! pic.twitter.com/cDHhwXXC92 — Delainey Everett (@DelaineyE48) June 19, 2026

Everett doesn’t come to OSU as accomplished as Meylan did two years ago but her career numbers are enough to project her as the Cowgirls’ potential opening-day starter next season, depending on what happens the rest of the offseason. Plus, her Game 3, complete game shutout of Oklahoma in super regionals is still present in the minds of softball fans as it sent MSU to the WCWS.

With the Bulldogs she was on the next tier of pitchers behind Peja Goold and Alyssa Faircloth, the driving forces of their trip to Oklahoma City for the WCWS. But in the few games that Everett pitched, she was sharp. She went 3-2 with a 1.15 ERA in 12 games, with two starts. One of her starts was a complete-game shutout. She struck out nine, but walked 10, in 24.1 innings.

In three years in Starkville, she went 17-4 with a 2.55 ERA in 126.1 innings. She struck out 95 and walked 32 while batters hit just .253 against her. It was too much to ask to pull a Meylan clone out of the portal, a two-time all-American while at OSU. But Gajewksi appears to have pulled a pitcher with room to grow.

With the commitment, the pitching plan comes in clearer focus. With both Meylan and Rylee Crandall out of eligibility, and Preslee Downing in the transfer portal, the Cowgirls had little left on the roster outside of redshirt freshman Madison Hoffman and true freshman Makala Smith, who combined for 2.2 innings last season.

Since the portal opened the Cowgirls haven’t lured a full-time starter in the circle, but they have three incoming players with pitching experience that have potential to give OSU quality innings.

Along with Everett there is former Wisconsin all-American Kendra Lewis, who was primarily a designated player for the Badgers the last two seasons. As a pitcher, she threw in 42 games with a 5.63 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 35 walks in 93.1 innings.

Plus, Houston’s Madison Hartley — who was an all-Big 12 second-team selection last season — is heading to Stillwater after a brilliant offensive season. The Cougars didn’t ask her to pitch much, but at Georgetown High School in Georgetown, Texas, she was a primary starter who once had 339 strikeouts in 258 innings.

If potential translates into production next season, Gajewski may have his innings in the circle covered.