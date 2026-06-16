Kendra Lewis Brings Oklahoma State More Offense as Latest Softball Transfer

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls landed their third softball transfer on Tuesday. This time, it wasn’t a Big 12 poach.

Wisconsin’s Kendra Lewis, who was a utility player and designated player for the Badgers for two seasons, announced her commitment to the Cowgirls on social media on Tuesday.

Lewis the third transfer to commit to joining the Cowgirls. Last weekend Utah catcher Kennedy Proctor and Houston utility player Madison Hartley committed to join the Cowgirls. Both played for Big 12 rivals last season.

What Kendra Lewis Adds to OSU Softball

Lewis had a solid offensive season for Wisconsin in 2026. She slashed .328/.432/.503 with six home runs and 34 RBI. She also had four doubles and two triples. That followed a freshman campaign in 2025 that saw her slash .408/.442/.650 with seven home runs and 39 RBI.

As a freshman she was named All-Big Ten firs team and freshman team, to the NFCA Great Lakes All-Region first team and to the NFCA all-America third team.

She can also pitch, something the Cowgirls need but her numbers don’t suggest that she’ll be a regular starter on the weekends. She’s appeared in 42 games, 16 of which were starts, across two seasons with a 5.63 ERA. She has struck out 56 and walked 35 in 93.1 innings as batters have hit .332 against her.

Oklahoma State will likely keep looking for a solid veteran starter in the portal to replace Ruby Meylan, who played for the Cowgirls for two years and recently started her pro career in the AUSL.

Proctor and Hartley both bring similar bats to Lewis. Proctor batted .338 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI, all of which were career bests. She also had 13 doubles, two triples and a slugging percentage of .706. Hartley was an All-Big 12 second team selection who led the Cougars with a .345 batting average, 20 home runs and 47 RBI. She was the eighth player in Houston history to lead the team in the three “triple crown” categories in the same season. Hartley can also pitch but wasn’t relied on to do that by Houston.

Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski is working to add talent to a core of returning players that include a trio of juniors who were key parts of last year’s team — infielder Rosie Davis, infielder Karli Goodwin and outfielder Tia Warsop.

Warsop is preparing to play for Great Britain in the Softball World Cup as part of pool play in Peru in July.