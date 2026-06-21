How Kenny Gajewski Views Oklahoma State Softball Transfer Kendra Lewis

One thing is clear about new Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball player Kendra Lewis — the bat will play.

The former Wisconsin Badger had two great offensive seasons for her former school. During her freshman year she slashed .408/.442/.650 with seven home runs and 39 RBI and it helped her earn all-Big Ten and freshman all-America honors. Last year she slashed .328/.432/.503 with six home runs and 34 RBI.

But what had Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski was another part of her game.

What Kenny Gajewski Said About Kendra Lewis

Gajewski’s quote in the release officially announcing Lewis’ signing hints at the untapped potential he sees in an area of her game that Wisconsin didn’t use that often.

"Any time you have the opportunity to add an All-American to your roster, it's a no-brainer," Gajewski said. "Kendra has been an elite hitter in the Big Ten Conference for two seasons, and we feel that there is a whole lot of opportunity for her to grow as a pitcher in our program.”

The Badgers used her in the circle, but her bat was far more valuable to them. He started 16 games and appeared in 42 games over two seasons. She posted a 5.63 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 35 walks in 93.1 innings. Batters hit .332 against her.

She’s been a staff ace before, albeit in high school. At Rockridge High School in Milan, Ill., she went an incredible 83-4 as a pitcher as she finished her high school career with a 0.95 ERA. That hasn’t projected at the collegiate level yet.

The larger question is whether it can project? Digging into her game-by-game last year and it looks like she was used in smaller doses. She never threw more than four innings in any game. Her last game with the Badgers was against Baylor in the Austin Regional of the NCAA Tournament. In relief, she gave up three hits and two walks in four innings. He didn’t give up a run which kept Wisconsin in the game.

Her game before that was against UCLA, one of the top teams in the country. She gave up two hits, three runs and two walks in one inning.

She got regular use in the circle. But trust is different. Shelby Jacobson and Berritt Herr both won at least 11 games for the Badgers. But while Jacobson had a 4.30 ERA, Berritt’s ERA was 5.51. Lewis may have been in an odd-player out situation in the rotation or Wisconsin valued her bat more.

Whatever it might be, Gajewski believes there is untapped potential. Between himself and pitching coach Carrie Eberle Parker, the Cowgirls hope to put Lewis in a position to “grow” her as a pitcher and given them an option in the circle for 2027.