Former OSU Star Lexi Kilfoyl Shines in Latest AUSL Start with Chicago Bandits

Lexi Kilfoyl’s work in the circle is quite familiar to Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball fans. They’ve seen games like Saturday’s contest before.

Kilfoyl, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the AUSL 2025 draft and pitches for the Chicago Bandits, tossed eight innings without allowing an earned run in the Bandits’ 3-2 win over the Texas Volts in Chicago.

It was a typical Kilfoyl outing. She threw 100 pitches, gave up three hits and two runs — both of which were unearned — and no walks. She also struck out four and she stranded three runners. The Bandits were down 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning before they walked it off with two runs in the bottom of the frame.

Lexi Kilfoyl’s Terrific AUSL Start

Who ya gonna call? @lexikilfoyl‼️



Lexi enters the game and turns a double play and gets the strikeout to get the Bandits out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth 👏 pic.twitter.com/9N9bZCnjXL — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) June 29, 2026

Through three games she is 3-0 with a 0.74 ERA. Her ERA leads the league, and she is one of two pitchers that has an ERA below one. In 19 innings she has struck out eight and walked one, allowed 12 hits and four runs, only two of which were earned. Batters are hitting just .182 against her. She’s also thrown a shutout and has a save.

She opened the season on June 27 against the Oklahoma City Spark and claimed a victory as she allowed four hits and no runs in five innings. She pitched in the next game but didn’t start. She entered the game late, threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts and claimed a save.

On Tuesday she started again with the Bandits on the road against the Cascade. She claimed the victory, during which she gave up her only two earned runs of the season so far. He also allowed five hits and no strikeouts or walks in four innings. So, Saturday’s game represented her longest outing and her best outing this season.

This was a big week for her in another way. She was one of 16 players selected to represent the United States in the WBSC Women’s World Cup Group C stage from Sept. 12-16 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. It’s a qualifying tournament to get the U.S. into the World Cup finals in 2027 in Australia.

That puts her on the radar of the U.S. National Team when it comes to selection to the 2028 U.S. Olympic team. While the games will be in Los Angeles, the softball portion will be played in Oklahoma City, which has the country’s premier softball facility and hosts the Women’s College World Series.

Her international experience includes gold medals in the 2017 Junior Women's Softball World Championship and the 2019 WBSC U-19 Women's Softball World Cup.

She started her collegiate career at Alabama but transferred to Oklahoma State and became the Big 12 pitcher of the year and an all-American in 2024 after she went 26-5 with a 1.20 ERA and 152 strikeouts as she helped the Cowgirls reach the Women’s College World Series for the fifth straight year. She also helped Alabama to the WCWS in 2021.