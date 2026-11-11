Oklahoma State Softball Knows Opponents, Times, TV for Clearwater Invitational

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball team received the next piece of the puzzle for their 2027 schedule when the Clearwater Invitational set its schedule earlier this week.

The Invitational is set for Clearwater, Fla., from Feb. 19-21. The Cowgirls are scheduled to play two games each day, with four games against power conference opponents.

Earlier this year the Big 12 released Oklahoma State’s opponents and series dates for the 2027 league season. The remainder of this schedule has yet to be announced.

OSU at Clearwater Invitational

Oklahoma State Cowgirls infielder Aubrey Jones. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the first day of the invitational on Feb. 19 the Cowgirls will get started at 2 p.m. central with a showdown against Liberty that will be broadcast on ESPN2. Following, the Cowgirls will face East Carolina at 5 p.m. with the TV designation to be announced. Those will be their only two games against non-power conference opponents.

On Feb. 20 Oklahoma State gets an early start against South Carolina at 9 a.m., with that game set to be broadcast on the SEC Network. The Cowgirls get a break after that and will face Virginia Tech at 4 p.m., with a television designation to be announced.

On the final day of the tournament on Feb. 21 the Cowgirls will begin the day by facing Washington at noon with the television designation to be announced. Oklahoma State then wraps up the invitational at 5 p.m. against Florida State with that game set to be broadcast on ESPN.

The Invitational wraps up more less than a month before the Cowgirls begin their Big 12 slate with a road trip to Houston on March 11-14. Oklahoma State then hosts Arizona State from March 18-21 in a rematch with the team that eliminated the Cowgirls from the Big 12 Tournament in May in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma State just wrapped up its fall schedule with a 6-2 record, including a 5-0 record at home. They wrapped it up with a win over Murray State, 13-11, on Oct 27. Oklahoma State’s only losses were to Arkansas, 9-3, and to Wichita State, 5-3.

Who was head coach Kenny Gajewski’s first look at his new team for 2027. His biggest need in the offseason was to replace ace Ruby Meylan, who was out of eligibility and left to play professional softball. The Cowgirls addressed that by landing two SEC pitchers in the transfers portal — Delainey Everett of Mississippi State and Payton Kennedy of Ole Miss.

Oklahoma State also landed a two-way player in Wisconsin’s Kendra Lewis, an All-Big 12 performer in Maddie Hartley of Houston and a new catcher in Utah’s Kennedy Proctor.