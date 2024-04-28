Oklahoma State Softball Notebook: Weekend Review (4/28)
Another weekend, another sweep for Oklahoma State softball.
The Cowgirls took all three games over the Kansas Jayhawks, collect another series victory in conference play at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater.
OSU improves to 42-8 on the season, including 19-5 in the Big 12 Conference, while Kansas falls to 27-21 and 11-13 in the conference.
Friday: 5-2 Win
OSU started the weekend off right on Friday, taking the first game of the series over the Jayhawks.
Lexi Kilfoyl got the start, and she delivered, giving up two runs on eight hits and seven strikeouts in seven innings of work.
Kansas would go up 2-0 in the second inning, but Lexi McDonald would shift the momentum back to OSU in the bottom half of the inning.
McDonald would hit a liner down the line in right field, resulting in a three-run double and scoring Scotland David, Claire Timm and Rosie Davis to make it 3-2.
OSU would get two more runs in the fifth as Micaela Wark and McDonald both hit RBI-singles, making it 5-2.
Kilfoyl would tame Kansas the next two innings, and she would help the Cowgirls take game one of the series.
Friday: 6-5 win
Kansas scored all five runs in the third inning, but OSU would comeback and collect game two of the series on Friday.
Ivy Rosenberry got the start in the circle, and she wasn't her usual self, giving up three runs on one hit, two walks and two strikeouts in two innings of work.
Kyra Aycock came in to pitch in the third, and she held Kansas at bay, giving up two runs on five hits, two walks and four strikeouts in five innings pitched.
After Kansas went up 5-0 in the third, Oklahoma State cut into the deficit in the fourth inning as Timm would hit a shot down the line in right field, scoring Caroline Wang and Davis and making it 5-3.
Karli Godwin would come through in the fifth inning, hitting a two-out double into left field, scoring Wang, Tallen Edwards and Jilyen Poullard and putting OSU up 6-5.
Aycock would hold Kansas the next two innings, and OSU would secure the series victory over the Jayhawks.
Sunday: 9-1 Win
Senior day was a successful one as OSU took the run-rule victory over Kansas.
Kilfoyl got the start on Sunday, and she was dominant, giving up one run on five hits and three strikeouts in five innings of work.
Poullard would have a big day at the plate, going 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Timm shined as well, going 1 for 3 with four RBIs, including a grand slam in the third to make it 5-1.
Poullard would do damage in the fourth, hitting a three-run bomb over tha wall and increase the Cowgirls lead to 8-1.
OSU would get one more in the fifth, securing the series sweep over the Jayhawks in final regular season home series.
