Oklahoma State Softball Super Regional Game One Against Nebraska Postponed

After a nearly two-hour weather delay, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will play softball another day.

Oklahoma State (41-15) and Nebraska (49-6) saw the first game of their best-of-three super regional series in Lincoln, Neb., postponed due to rain and lighting. The game will be resumed at a time and date determined by the NCAA.

The game will likely be resume in the bottom of the first inning with Nebraska the plate with a runner on first and one out.

There were only two scheduled super regional openers on Thursday. Tennessee played Georgia in Knoxville, with Tennessee winning the first game. The rest of the super regional openers are set for Friday, with Game 2 set for Saturday and Game 3, if necessary, set for Sunday. The NCAA may choose to align the series that way, but there is weather expected in Lincoln on Friday as well.

Where Oklahoma State, Nebraska Stand

Unfortunately, the tarp is coming back on the field, and we will not play softball tonight after all.



We'll keep you posted on any updates as they become available. #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/BgcxleY3mY — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) May 22, 2026

Entering the game the Cowgirls were trying to get back to the Women’s College World Series after a one-year absence. Nebraska was hosting a super regional for the first time in its program's history and trying to reach the WCWS for the first time since 2013.

Oklahoma State opened the game in the top of the first against Nebraska starter Jordy Frahm and she retired OSU’s Claire Timm and Karli Godwin to start the game. Rosie Davis followed with a single and then Frahm had to work hard to retire Lexi McDonald. It was an epic at-bat, as McDonald faced 11 pitches, fouled off five straight and eventually swung and missed at an offering to end the inning.

Frahm, who is also Nebraska’s best hitter, led off for the Cornhuskers in the bottom of the first inning and hit a single off OSU starter Ruby Meylan, a former club softball teammate in their native Nebraska who also had the same youth pitching coach.

Hannah Coor tried to get Frahm moved to second base, but she ended up hitting the grounder up the middle to Cowgirls shortstop Aubrey Jones, who ended up right at the bag. She forced out Frahm but here throw to McDonald was high at first base and that allowed Coor to reach first safely.

Hannah Camenzind was at the plate for Nebraska when the game was suspended at 8:23 p.m. There was a game time set to resume of 10:10 p.m., but that time came and went as officials tracked another storm heading for Lincoln and instead postponed the game shortly after.