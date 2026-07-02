What Lexi Kilfoyl’s Selection to WBSC World Cup Teams Means for Future

Former Oklahoma State pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl’s career just went in a new direction with her selection to the U.S. women’s national team on Thursday.

Kilfoyl was one of 16 players named to the team that will represent the United States in the WBSC Women’s World Cup Group C stage from Sept. 12-16 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. It’s the precursor to qualifying for the World Cup finals in 2027 in Australia.

The U.S. will have to play their way out of a group with five other teams, which includes round robin play over four days along with a playoff round. The top two teams advance to Australia. The U.S. is the No. 1 seed.

Kilfoyl has pitched in international competition before. But her selection to this team bears additional weight for her international future and the sport’s biggest stage in two years.

What World Cup Means for Lexi Kilfoyl

Who ya gonna call? @lexikilfoyl‼️



Lexi enters the game and turns a double play and gets the strikeout to get the Bandits out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth 👏 pic.twitter.com/9N9bZCnjXL — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) June 29, 2026

There is only one event in softball that is more prestigious than the World Cup, and that’s the event in two years — the Summer Olympics. The games will be hosted by Los Angeles in 2028. But a few events will be in other cities, and softball is set to be hosted in Oklahoma City. As the host country, the U.S. will have a team in the Olympics.

This U.S. team includes two former Olympians, and this tournament represents a chance for Kilfoyl to prove to Team USA that she has the goods to help them in the Olympics. This roster isn’t set in stone. There are likely to be U.S. Olympic team trials in 2028. But proving herself on this stage, both in group and in the finals next year, would go a long way toward impressing the coaching staff that will select the team.

The current staff includes a coach quite familiar with her work — Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso.

Kilfoyl, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the AUSL draft coming out of OSU in 2025 and pitches for the Chicago Bandits, pitched for the U.S. in 2017 and won a gold medal in the Junior Women's Softball World Championship. She also won gold in the 2019 WBSC U-19 Women's Softball World Cup, where she went 2-0 as a pitcher.

She started her collegiate career at Alabama but transferred to Oklahoma State and became the Big 12 pitcher of the year and an all-American in 2024 after she went 26-5 with a 1.20 ERA and 152 strikeouts as she helped the Cowgirls reach the Women’s College World Series for the fifth straight year. She also helped Alabama to the WCWS in 2021.

She isn’t the only current or former Cowgirls playing in the World Cup’s group stage. Current outfielder Tia Warsop will play for Great Britain in group play in Lima, Peru, later this month.