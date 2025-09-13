Cowboy RTC's First Round Matchups at 2025 Worlds in Zagreb
The 2025 Senior World Championships are set for Zagreb Arena from Sept. 13-21, spotlighting the Cowboy Regional Training Center (RTC) as its wrestlers who represent multiple nations, chase freestyle gold. Backed by Oklahoma State’s 56 NCAA team titles and coach David Taylor’s system, the Cowboy RTC fields six elites: Wyatt Hendrickson (USA, 125kg), Zahid Valencia (USA, 86kg), Jax Forrest (USA, 61kg), Roman Bravo-Young (Mexico, 57kg), Rin Sakamoto (Japan, 57kg), and Mirzo Khayitov (Uzbekistan, 74kg). Per UWW’s official brackets, these first-round clashes, streaming live on FloWrestling, promise a Cowboy showcase.
Wyatt Hendrickson (125kg, USA)
The 2025 NCAA heavyweight champion and Hodge Trophy winner enters as the No. 19 seed after a U.S. Open rout and Pan-Am dominance. He faces No. 18-seeded Alijan Kurbanov of Uzbekistan, an Asian Championships bronze medalist with a defensive, enduring style. Hendrickson’s explosive underhooks and pinning prowess should overpower Kurbanov’s counters. A victory advances him toward a potential showdown with No. 3 seed Dzianis Khramiankou.
Zahid Valencia (86kg, USA)
A two-time NCAA champion and 2023 World bronze medalist, holds a tied No. 5 seed after an 8-4 U.S. Open victory over Kyle Dake. His opener pits him against No. 14-seeded Aman Dahiya of India, an Asian Championships medalist known for quick singles and scrambles. Valencia’s slick duck-unders and mat returns should exploit Dahiya’s aggressive gaps. If Valencia can keep the momentum early, he could be looking at a potential quarterfinal showdown with No. 1 Osman Gocen.
Jax Forrest (61kg, USA)
The 18-year-old prodigy and youngest U.S. Senior Worlds male since 1974, enters as the No. 17 seed after upsetting Vito Arujau at Final X. He faces No. 16-seeded Han Seong-woo of South Korea, a consistent Asian qualifier with technical precision. Forrest’s blistering speed, relentless pace and low singles may be a difference maker in the match. If Jax can get out of round one, No. 5 seed Takara Suda of Japan waits in round 2.
Roman Bravo-Young (57kg, Mexico)
A two-time NCAA champion now at Cowboy RTC, enters as the No. 4 seed after a shutout Pan-Am gold. He faces No. 19-seeded Georg Stechele of Germany, a European qualifier with a defensive approach. RBY’s relentless attacks and technical precision should dominate Stechele’s conservative style. A tech-fall win sets up a potential later matchup with No. 1 Spencer Lee of the United States.
Rin Sakamoto (57kg, Japan)
Current Oklahoma State Cowboy Rin Sakamoto enters as the No. 24 seed and faces No. 23-seeded Ivan Tisov of Bulgaria, a European qualifier with a balanced attack. Sakamoto’s 2023 U20 Worlds experience and David Taylor-honed scramble drills give him an edge in chaotic exchanges. Training with Bravo-Young bolsters his aggression.
Mirzo Khayitov (74kg, Uzbekistan)
A 2024 Worlds quarterfinalist now at a lighter weight, Khayitov enters as the No. 28 seed and faces No. 6-seeded Beka Elbakidze of Georgia, a European Championships medalist with a powerful technical style. Khayitov’s RTC-forged strength will face a stern test against Elbakidze’s never-ending attacks.