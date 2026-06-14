2 Moments That Changed Everything For Ole Miss in College World Series Elimination

The Ole Miss Rebels fought hard but came up short against the Troy Trojans in a 12-8 loss, eliminating the Rebels from the postseason and ending their season.

Ole Miss was in the driver's seat early in the game, as the Rebels took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and finally got off to the strong start they had been looking for throughout the postseason.

The Trojans quickly responded by scoring two runs in the second inning, but the Rebels answered with two runs of their own to make it 4-2. Ole Miss then added two more runs in the fourth inning, extending its lead to 6-2.

After that, however, it was all downhill for Ole Miss, as the pitchers lacked command and the bats could not keep up enough to overcome the poor pitching.

Controversial Balk Call

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Mississippi Rebels starting pitcher Hunter Elliott (26) throws against the Troy Trojans during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Hunter Elliott got the start in the elimination game and really struggled, pitching 4.2 innings while allowing seven hits and five earned runs. He also walked four batters and struck out nine.

In the fifth inning, with the Rebels up 6-2, Elliott was called for a balk on a two-strike count with the bases loaded. It appeared as if Elliott was struggling with PitchCom and attempted to step off the rubber.

The Trojans went on to drive in three runs in the inning, as the call completely swung the momentum against Ole Miss.

Elliott never really found a groove in the game, as walks and long at-bats drove his pitch count up, and he lost command early and often.

Bullpen Struggles

Jun 2, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels starting pitcher Walker Hooks (19) pitches during the second inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Much like Game 1 against North Carolina, the bullpen was ineffective throughout the closing innings of the game.

The Rebels used four relief pitchers, and they combined to allow five earned runs while striking out just three batters in the elimination game.

Walker Hooks, the Rebels’ top bullpen arm, struggled mightily, pitching 0.2 innings while allowing three hits and three earned runs.

JP Robertson also struggled, allowing two runs over 1.2 innings of work, as the bullpen continued to have trouble finding stability late in the game.

The Rebels heavily relied on strong starting pitching and bullpen play to get this far, making it surprising that their downfall in Omaha came from one of their biggest strengths.

The Rebels will have to hit the transfer portal hard to replace key pieces and find quality pitching arms as Ole Miss looks to make another run at Omaha next season.

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