Hunter Elliott Has A Chance to Be A College World Series Hero For Ole Miss Once Again

The Ole Miss Rebels are back in the Men’s College World Series for the first time since their 2022 underdog National Championship win.

The one thing that is the same is Hunter Elliott.

Elliott stands on the field not just as a player but as a symbol of loyalty and resilience, as the lone member of the 2022 National Champion squad.

As the Rebels are facing a similar situation, one loss and a hard battle to the end. Coach Mike Bianco and the pitching staff chose to start Taylor Rabe for game one after an impeccable performance against the Auburn Tigers, which led to anticipation of seeing Elliott on the mound.

Back on the Mound

Mississippi Rebels relief pitcher Hunter Elliott pitches during the ninth inning against the Murray State Racers. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It was announced that Elliott will be the starting pitcher for the elimination round against the Troy Trojans. The Rebels are undefeated with Elliott starting on the mound, going 7-0 in NCAA tournament games.

Back in 2022, he started Game Two against the Oklahoma Sooners in the championship, only allowing two runs in his 6 ⅔ innings. Elliott kept the Sooners at bay for the majority of the matchup, but his most defining moment came at the top of the sixth inning when Oklahoma had runners on first and third with one out.

After an interference call against the Sooners at first base and a lengthy review, Elliott forced All-American shortstop Peyton Graham to fly out to right field. His confidence on the mound and trust in his pitches were the driving factors for success in his innings.

Against Troy

Mississippi Rebels starting pitcher Hunter Elliott reacts after a strike out to end the sixth inning against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Elliott thrives when he establishes control early in the game, pushing the opposing hitters to respond aggressively. If he can get off to a strong start, he will not only ease any nerves but also boost the team’s chances of success. Recognized as one of the nation’s top strikeout pitchers, he has racked up over 100 strikeouts in both 2025 and 2026, making him quite the opponent on the mound.

As for Troy, they thrive on creating pressure, further emphasizing that avoiding walks and keeping the bases clear are critical to the success of the game. When Troy gets runners moving, his swing-and-miss can erase threats.

The game does not have to be perfect, but if Elliott can hold Troy to two or three runs, he allows the batting lineup to take a strong charge, tremendously enhancing the chance of winning.

Crucially, if Elliott can pitch for six to seven innings, he not only anchors the game but also paves the way for other pitchers to shine later in Omaha, enhancing the team’s overall performance.

He Has Been Here

Elliott’s experience and leadership are invaluable during these high-pressure moments in Omaha. Few players can relate to the intensity of an elimination game as he can.

His presence on the team embodies the perseverance and strength the Rebels need in this critical game.

Utilizing Elliott to his full potential might just be the spark the Rebels have been waiting for.

First pitch vs. Troy is set for 1 pm CT on ESPN.

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