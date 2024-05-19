Analyzing the SEC Tournament: Assessing Ole Miss' Path to the Finals
After getting swept by the LSU Tigers this weekend, the focus for the Ole Miss Rebels shifts towards Hoover.
Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com believes that, for the Rebels to have a shot at the NCAA Tournament, they would need to get to at least Saturday's action of the SEC Tournament next week. That will be a tall task as the Rebels get a red-hot Mississippi State team in Game 1.
Here is a look at the rest of the bracket for Tuesday.
Game 1: LSU vs. Georgia
Charlie Condon versus the defending champs. The winner will play Kentucky in Game 5.
Game 2: Alabama vs. South Carolina
If South Carolina could find a way to win some games in Hoover, it could get back into the hosting conversation. The winner of this one will play Arkansas in Game 6.
Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Florida
Two teams with postseason hopes on the line. Winner plays Tennessee in Game 7.
Game 4: Mississippi State v Ole Miss
Rivalry renewed in the postseason. Winner plays Texas A&M.
Can the Rebs Make a Run?
The Rebels have gotten hot before, but this might be asking for too much. If Ole Miss was able to send the Dawgs home early, it could be a boost for another game against the Aggies, and Texas A&M has had its struggles on the road.
The bats didn't show up in Baton Rouge like they did in Oxford the previous weekend. Maybe that's something these Rebels hitters could use as motivation heading into the SEC Tournament.
The Rebels have depth on the mound, but will that depth give you enough quality outings to go deep in Hoover? Game time for the Rebels and the Bulldogs will depend upon the conclusion of Game 3 between Vanderbilt and Florida, and the contest will be televised on SEC Network.