The AP Top-25 Poll: Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball Lands in Preseason Top-25
OXFORD, Miss. – As the beginning of the 2025-26 season nears, Ole Miss women's basketball continues to gain national recognition, as the Rebels were voted the 12th-ranked team in the nation, according to the preseason edition of the AP Poll.
This marks the third consecutive year and the 19th time in school history that the Rebels have received preseason honors by the Associated Press.
Additionally, it's the tenth time in program history that the Rebels have earned top-15 preseason honors. This marks the highest preseason ranking since 2023, when the Rebels were also slated at No. 12 coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in the previous season.
The honors have started to roll in for the 2025-26 season, as Ole Miss was recognized at No. 6 in the projected order of finish in the conference, while Cotie McMahon was selected to the preseason All-SEC second team by the media.
Ole Miss returns three letterwinners from last year's Sweet 16 squad, who earned at least ten conference wins and 20 total victories for the fourth consecutive season.
Sophomore Sira Thienou leads the way for the Rebel returners, as she was recently named an All-SEC Freshman honoree.
Joining the fold are nine newcomers, including eight transfers who were recognized as the second-best transfer portal class this offseason.
They will bring in a plethora of experience, as overall the 2025-26 squad has earned 460 combined DI career starts, 15 All-Conference selections and eight Sweet 16 appearances.
Recognized as the top forward available in the transfer portal this offseason, McMahon is a four-time All-American honorable mention and seven-time All-Conference honoree.
The incoming Rebel played and started in 97 games in her three seasons in Columbus, Ohio, and is well versed in making a late push in March, guiding the Buckeyes to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament as a freshman.
Founded by the Philadelphia Inquirer's Mel Greenberg in 1976, the AP poll began six years before the first NCAA Tournament.
The upcoming season marks the 50th year of the women's basketball poll with the AP rankings serving as a roadmap for fans, players and coaches navigating the sport's ups and downs.
Fans will have the chance to catch the Rebels in action in their lone exhibition of the season, hosting Southern Arkansas at the SJB Pavilion on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2:00 p.m. CT. Admission is free for all to attend.
AP Poll (Preseason; Oct. 14)
- UConn
- South Carolina
- UCLA
- Texas
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Duke
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Maryland
- North Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Michigan
- Iowa State
- Notre Dame
- Baylor
- TCU
- USC
- Vanderbilt
- Louisville
- Iowa
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- Kentucky
- Richmond
