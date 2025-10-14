The Grove Report

The AP Top-25 Poll: Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball Lands in Preseason Top-25

Yolett McPhee-McCuin and Co. continue gaining national recognition, reloaded roster receiving praise.

Zack Nagy

Feb 4, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin directs her team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Feb 4, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin directs her team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

OXFORD, Miss. – As the beginning of the 2025-26 season nears, Ole Miss women's basketball continues to gain national recognition, as the Rebels were voted the 12th-ranked team in the nation, according to the preseason edition of the AP Poll.

This marks the third consecutive year and the 19th time in school history that the Rebels have received preseason honors by the Associated Press.

Additionally, it's the tenth time in program history that the Rebels have earned top-15 preseason honors. This marks the highest preseason ranking since 2023, when the Rebels were also slated at No. 12 coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in the previous season.

The honors have started to roll in for the 2025-26 season, as Ole Miss was recognized at No. 6 in the projected order of finish in the conference, while Cotie McMahon was selected to the preseason All-SEC second team by the media.

Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.
Courtesy of Desrae Kyles' X/Twitter: @KDesrae.

Ole Miss returns three letterwinners from last year's Sweet 16 squad, who earned at least ten conference wins and 20 total victories for the fourth consecutive season.

Sophomore Sira Thienou leads the way for the Rebel returners, as she was recently named an All-SEC Freshman honoree.

Joining the fold are nine newcomers, including eight transfers who were recognized as the second-best transfer portal class this offseason.

They will bring in a plethora of experience, as overall the 2025-26 squad has earned 460 combined DI career starts, 15 All-Conference selections and eight Sweet 16 appearances.

Recognized as the top forward available in the transfer portal this offseason, McMahon is a four-time All-American honorable mention and seven-time All-Conference honoree.

Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball vs. Baylor. Bears: NCAA Tournament.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Women's Basketball.

The incoming Rebel played and started in 97 games in her three seasons in Columbus, Ohio, and is well versed in making a late push in March, guiding the Buckeyes to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament as a freshman.

Founded by the Philadelphia Inquirer's Mel Greenberg in 1976, the AP poll began six years before the first NCAA Tournament.

The upcoming season marks the 50th year of the women's basketball poll with the AP rankings serving as a roadmap for fans, players and coaches navigating the sport's ups and downs.

Fans will have the chance to catch the Rebels in action in their lone exhibition of the season, hosting Southern Arkansas at the SJB Pavilion on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2:00 p.m. CT. Admission is free for all to attend.

Ole Miss women's basketball
Ole Miss women's basketball in the locker room postgame following their 71-63 win over Mississippi State on Jan. 19, 2025. / Ole Miss Athletics

AP Poll (Preseason; Oct. 14)

  1. UConn
  2. South Carolina
  3. UCLA
  4. Texas
  5. LSU
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Duke
  8. Tennessee
  9. NC State
  10. Maryland
  11. North Carolina
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Michigan
  14. Iowa State
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Baylor
  17. TCU
  18. USC
  19. Vanderbilt
  20. Louisville
  21. Iowa
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Michigan State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Richmond

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes Headline CFP Projections

The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 Matchup

Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: ESPN College GameDay Heading to Athens

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Basketball