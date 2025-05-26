Final Prediction: Which Programs Will Ole Miss Baseball Face in Oxford Regional?
There will be postseason baseball in Oxford (Miss.) for the first time since 2021 after the Ole Miss Rebels earned a host site for NCAA Tournament Regionals this weekend.
Mike Bianco's Rebels are one of eight Southeastern Conference programs set to host a Regional this weekend: Athens (Georgia), Auburn (Auburn), Austin (Texas), Baton Rouge (LSU), Fayetteville (Arkansas), Knoxville (Tennessee) and Nashville (Vanderbilt) are also hosting Regionals.
For Ole Miss ace Hunter Elliot, the Mississippi native has been waiting for an opportunity to play postseason ball at Swayze Field since he signed with the program.
“It would mean a lot. I’ve never played postseason baseball in Oxford. I’ve heard it’s truly special,” Elliott said on Sunday.
“It would be one of the best environments in college baseball next weekend. But, yeah, just me being from Mississippi I grew up going to a ton of games, going to some really cool postseason games. It would mean the world for me to play in one.”
Now, the Rebels will sit back and await their opponents with the Selection Show set to release the full bracket on Monday.
A look into the Selection Show preview, television information and which programs could head to Oxford this weekend to square off at Swayze Field.
The Selection Show Preview: NCAA Baseball Edition
How to Watch: ESPN2 at 11 a.m. CT
Final Predictions: Which Teams Could Ole Miss Face?
On Saturday, D1 Baseball revealed an Oxford Regional consisting of the Ole Miss Rebels (No. 1) alongside the TCU Horned Frogs (No. 2), Stetson Hatters (No. 3) and North Dakota State Bison (No. 4).
In their final projections, it's TCU (No. 2), East Tennessee State (No. 3) and Fresno State (No. 4).
On Sunday night, Baseball America revealed their final projections for the Oxford Regional with Ole Miss paired with West Virginia (No. 2), Stetson Hatters (No. 3) and Murray State (No. 4).
Now, it's the crunch time with Bianco and Co. set to find out their fate for this weekend with the three programs heading to Swayze Field set to be revealed at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.
After an statement showing in Hoover (Ala.) and reaching the SEC Championship Game, the Rebels will look to remain hot and carry their momentum into NCAA Tournament play.
“Certainly I’m really proud of our guys, not just for today but the way we played this week, and really in the last few weeks and really have played some good baseball and we feel we’re in a good spot heading into next week," Bianco said.
"Leaving here without that trophy leaves a little bitter taste in your mouth.”
