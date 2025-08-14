Five Ole Miss Baseball Stars in MLB Pipeline's Newest Prospect Rankings
Major League Baseball's MLB Pipeline released an updated version of their Top 30 Prospect Lists for each team this week and five former Rebels had their names added to the lists.
Kemp Alderman is the highest ranked Rebel, coming in at No. 11 in the Miami Marlins organization. He is the second-highest ranked Double-A player and the third-highest ranked outfielder in the organization.
Alderman has been named the Southern League Player of the Week three times this season, becoming the first player in Pensacola Blue Wahoos history to accomplish that feat.
He is hitting .291 with 12 home runs, 158 total bases, and 45 RBI in 93 games for the Blue Wahoos in 2025.
Mason Morris, Ole Miss' highest draft pick from the 2025 MLB Draft, debuts as the No. 15 ranked prospect in the Cincinnati Reds organization.
He was the Reds' third-round pick and the first college player selected by Cincinnati.
Morris was the Rebels' primary long relief option out of the bullpen during the 2025 season, posting a 5-1 record with a 3.29 ERA and 78 strikeouts over 54.2 innings of work.
He finished second on the team in strikeouts and third in wins despite not starting a single game all season.
He set new career highs in all categories after pitching in just 40.2 innings combined over his first two seasons.
Gunnar Hoglund is now the No. 16 ranked prospect in the Athletics organization after making his debut earlier this year.
Hoglund made his Major League debut on May 2 with the Athletics, giving up just one run over six innings with seven strikeouts against the Miami Marlins.
He made five more starts, working at least five innings in all but one, but was placed on the injured list on June 2 with a left hip impingement.
Jacob Gonzalez comes in as the No. 17 prospect in the White Sox organization after working his way up to Triple-A just a couple of weeks ago.
He was named the Southern League Player of the Week in May and was promoted on July 26.
Since joining the Charlotte Knights, Gonzalez is hitting .250 with four doubles and two home runs in just 13 games. He is heating up in the month of August, hitting .276 and currently sports a five-game hitting streak.
Luke Hill debuts as the No. 27 ranked prospect in the Cleveland Guardians organization after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 MLB Draft. He played in his first professional game on August 12, finishing 1-for-4 with a double and a walk.
Hill started in 63 games for the Rebels in 2025, starting in all of them primarily at third base. He led the team in batting average (.336), on base percentage (.459), runs scored (66), hits (82), walks (46), and stolen bases (18).
He put together the sixth-longest on base streak in program history, reaching base in 42 straight games from March 11 to May 25. He reached base in all but three games he played all season.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.