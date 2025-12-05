Ole Miss AD Keith Carter Teases Massive Staff Hiring In The Works For The Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels are navigating a chaotic stretch in Oxford with the program working through College Football Playoff preparation while filling out the staff following Lane Kiffin's departure for LSU.

In an unprecedented move, Kiffin joined the LSU Tigers as the new head coach in Baton Rouge after making his decision last Sunday - leaving the Rebels amid a National Championship chase.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.

“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

Ole Miss officials have since elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding to full-time head coach where he will now lead the program into the College Football Playoff and beyond.

But Kiffin has lured double-digit staffers to Baton Rouge with him to join the LSU Tigers coaching staff - primarily on the offensive side of the ball.

Now, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter has teased the idea that Ole Miss is set to make a few significant hires to the Rebels staff.

In an interview with Rivals' Talk of Champions podcast, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter discussed more staff news.

“We’ve got a couple other moving parts and maybe some new staff members we’re going to announce here over the next couple of days I think everybody will be really excited about as we make this run, too,” Carter said.

“The defensive side of the ball is strong. Pete (Golding), obviously, is now the head coach, but all his guys over on the defensive side, they’re ready to roll.”

“Pete is a mastermind and has a great plan,” Carter added during his interview. “Just being over there in that building the past couple of days and seeing how many moving parts there are and just seems like he’s got a handle on everything. Signing Day yesterday. Just a ton going on over there.

“So, I think, just kind of getting past Signing Day, now we can really focus on filling out the rest of the temporary staff going into the playoff and then what our permanent staff could look like as well.”

