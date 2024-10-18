Former Ole Miss Rebels Star Gunnar Hoglund Named A's Pitching Prospect of the Year
On the tail end of a fantastic season, Ole Miss Rebels alum Gunnar Hoglund has earned the honor of being named A's Pitching Prospect of the Year by MLB Pipeline.
The announcement of Hoglund's achievement was made on Wednesday and promoted by Ole Miss on social media on Friday.
Hoglund finished the year 9-7 with a 3.44 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 119 strikeouts in 130.2 innings pitched, including a late season call up to Triple-A.
He was drafted in 2021 in the first round by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 19th pick while still recovering from the infamous Tommy John Surgery. He ended up not pitching for the Blue Jays farm system as he was a part of the Jays large package in return for third baseman Matt Chapman.
Since the trade, Hoglund has traveled through Single-A all the way to Triple-A in the Athletics farm system where he is currently listed as the 12th best prospect.
Hoglund's career with the Rebels was very solid. His collegiate totals included a 10-5 record, 3.68 ERA, 168 strikeouts with only 35 walks in 154.0 innings pitched.
With the MLB postseason soon coming to an end, Hoglund will look to keep improving and impressing as he looks to get the envied call to the Majors and join some of the Ole Miss greats in 2025.