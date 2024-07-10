Former Rebels Andrew Fischer, Liam Doyle Announce Commitment to Tennessee
The Ole Miss Rebels have endured their fair share of departures in the baseball transfer portal, but two of the biggest blows to the roster were power hitter Andrew Fischer and pitcher Liam Doyle.
This duo roomed together in Oxford, and they announced their transfer destination on Tuesday, opting to join the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville for the 2025 season. You can view the posts on social media below.
These are obviously large losses for the Rebels, but it likely stings more for Ole Miss fans that the duo transferred to the reigning national champions who also reside within the Southeastern Conference.
Fischer drew 49 starts this season at Ole Miss, and he became the fourth Rebel all-time to hit for 20 home runs in a single year. He was also the first Ole Miss player since 2007 to to hit a home run in four straight games.
For his efforts in his first year at Ole Miss, Fischer was named to the Second Team ABCA All-South Region and earned Second Team All-SEC honors.
Doyle eventually became one of the Rebels' top weekend arms in a difficult season on the mound as a team. In 14 appearances and nine starts, he posted a 2-4 record with a 5.73 ERA and 72 strikeouts. He allowed 42 hits and 10 home runs in 55 innings of work.
Ole Miss has worked to rebuild its roster so far this offseason, acquiring seven players out of the transfer portal so far this summer, the most recent of which is former Kentucky catcher Austin Fawley.