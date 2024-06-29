Ole Miss 3B, Power Hitter Andrew Fischer Enters Transfer Portal
Ole Miss Rebels third baseman and power bat Andrew Fischer has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Doyle of the Future Stars Series. He reported the move on social media on Saturday.
Ole Miss On SI was later able to confirm this report. Fischer has been at Ole Miss for one season and was the most-productive bat in the Rebels' lineup in 2024, leading the team in hits, RBI, triples, total bases and home runs.
Fischer drew a start in all 49 games for Ole Miss this season, and, should he elect to leave Oxford, would be a massive loss for head coach Mike Bianco's 2025 roster. He became the fourth Rebel all-time to hit for 20 home runs in a single year, and he was the first Ole Miss player since 2007 to to hit a home run in four straight games.
For his efforts in his first year at Ole Miss, he was named to the Second Team ABCA All-South Region and earned Second Team All-SEC honors.
The Rebels have lost some names to the transfer portal this offseason, but Fischer would, without question, be the biggest loss of the bunch. His presence at the plate was a bright spot in an otherwise-lackluster campaign in 2024 where Ole Miss missed the postseason for the second-straight year after winning the national championship in 2022.