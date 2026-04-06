High-Stakes Matchup: Ole Miss Baseball and LSU Tigers Enter Top-25 Ahead of Clash

The Ole Miss Rebels handled business in Gainesville this past weekend after a strong SEC series victory over the Florida Gators to earn another conference victory.

In what became a strong outing on the mound for the Rebels pitching staff, the Rebels took down a Top-25 foe to continue their hot streak.

“The story of the day and the story of the weekend was the pitching,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “Proud of how well our guys threw. That was a tough one (Friday) night.

"Hunter wasn’t his best but at the end of the day he only gave up two (runs) in the game.. We gave up four over the last 18 innings. When you do that good things happen for you. To only give up eight over the weekend, we were just lights out on the mound.”

But the Ole Miss bats also came alive with Judd Utermark continuing an impressive season at the plate after getting on base for the Rebels in the Sunshine State.

“(Austin) Fawley gave me some information on the pitcher that I learned from him,” Utermark said. “So, I went into the box knowing, ‘Hey, this is someone that I can handle. Then even before that, that home run doesn’t necessarily matter if Tristan’s not on base. Such a great at-bat before. Gave me confidence going up there with no outs and to play loose.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

Now, Ole Miss is back in the Top-25 ahead of a critical clash against the LSU Tigers this weekend at Swayze Field in Oxford. Where do the Rebels stand?

The Top-25: D1 Baseball Edition

UCLA (29-2) Texas (26-5) Georgia Tech (26-5) Georgia (27-6) Florida State (24-7) North Carolina (27-5) Oregon State (24-6) Alabama (25-8) Mississippi State (25-7) Southern Miss (23-9) Coastal Carolina (23-8) UCF (20-9) Virginia (24-9) Southern California (27-6) Auburn (22-9) Oklahoma (21-10) West Virginia (21-7) Texas A&M (25-6) Nebraska (26-6) Arizona State (23-9) Oregon (24-8) Arkansas (20-13) Boston College (22-11) LSU (22-11) Ole Miss (22-11)

Dropped Out: Florida, Kentucky

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