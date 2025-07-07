Highly-Touted Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Reveals Destination to Florida Gators
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels have seen multiple members of the 2025 roster depart Oxford this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The number of players exiting the Ole Miss program grew in July with infielder Ethan Suroweic electing the test the free agent market.
During his freshman campaign, Suroweic appeared in 11 games with three starts, but the belief was that the youngster would take on a critical role moving into next spring.
He hit .375 in 16 at-bats where he launched a pair of home runs during the 2025 season.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder was a Top-100 prospect prior to signing with the Ole Miss Rebels with Bianco speaking highly of the talented infielder, according to 247Sports.
"He's earned this, and we've tried to figure out how to get him some at‑bats and it's tough," Bianco said after Suroweic's first career start in May.
"In the live (batting practices) in practice of the guys who don't play much, he's really separated himself and has done really well. Kind of penciled like we were going to have to get him a start by the end of the year."
Now, Suroweic has hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with a destination already locked in after announcing a commitment to the Florida Gators.
Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Pearl River Community College, and former Mississippi State signee, Topher Jones on Sunday.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder hit .358 with 72 RBI on the year. He totaled 62 runs, 29 walks, 16 doubles, 11 homers and two triples while shining at the plate for his JUCO squad.
Jones, who handled business as a third baseman, initially hadn't received an offer from the Ole Miss Rebels, but following the last-minute departure of Suroweic, it opened a slot.
He was first-team All-MACCC, All-Region 23 and NJCAA third team All-America in 2025 while being ranked as Perfect Game’s 19th-best JUCO prospect as a freshman.
At one point during his prep career, the Mississippi native was committed to Louisiana Tech prior to signing with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Now, after spending one season at Pearl River Community College instead, Jones will make his way to Oxford with an opportunity to compete in the Southeastern Conference.
