How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Cruises to Major SEC Series Win Over LSU Tigers

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss scored 12 runs in a three-inning stretch from the fourth through the sixth to run rule LSU, 12-2, Saturday at Swayze Field in Oxford.

The Rebels (25-11, 7-7 SEC) and the Tigers (22-14, 6-8 SEC) play Sunday at 1:30 p.m. to wrap up the series. With the win, Ole Miss secured its first series victory over LSU since 2022’s national championship season. In that series was also the Rebels’ last 10-run victory over the Tigers.

Saturday’s win also marked Ole Miss’ first back-to-back series wins over ranked opponents since 2019.

After not scoring in the first three innings, it was in the fourth that Ole Miss found its offense and Tiger right-handed starter William Schmidt was chased from the contest. Having allowed no hits to that point, Schmidt left with two outs but with four Rebel runs on the scoreboard. Judd Utermark walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch, then on to third on another wild pitch. Hayden Federico flew out to right to score Utermark. It was 2-1 LSU.

As the inning continued, Cannon Goldin grounded out to move Will Furniss, after he had walked, to second. Brayden Randle then singled, and Austin Fawley launched one over the wall in left center and it was 4-2 Ole Miss. Owen Paino, with two doubles on the day, doubled to right, and LSU changed pitchers. Left-hander Cooper Williams entered, Dom Decker walked, and Tristan Bissetta grounded out to first to end the fourth.

After the Tigers failed to score in the top of the fifth on a three up, three down frame, Ole Miss added to its lead. Utermark scored from second on a Federico single through the left side after he had singled and moved up when Furniss was hit by a Williams pitch.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

Cade Townsend went back out for the sixth and after three fly ball outs to left, the score remained 5-2 Ole Miss. Paino walked to start the bottom of the sixth. Before the inning was over, the Rebels had scored seven more runs and led by 10. As the Rebels batted around, it was Paino again, this time with his second double and this one a base-clearing three RBI shot.

In the early stages of the game, Ole Miss fell behind, allowing a run in the first and another in the second. But that was all Rebel pitching would give up on this day. Townsend went six innings, allowing the two early runs on only six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. In the seventh to finish things up, Hudson Calhoun came in and got the Tigers to fly out to right twice; then he struck out the final Tiger batter of the day.

LSU used seven total pitchers in the game. Tiger starter Schmidt (4-3) got the loss, while Townsend (3-1) was the winner for Ole Miss.

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