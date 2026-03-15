How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Crushed By Texas Longhorns in 11-2 Game 2 Loss

AUSTIN, Texas – After scoring nine runs on Friday, Ole Miss Baseball (16-4, 1-1 SEC) scored just two runs in an 11-2 loss to No. 2 Texas (17-1, 1-1 SEC) Saturday afternoon.

Tristan Bissetta went 2-for-4 and is now 5-for-10 in the series.

The Rebel pitching staff gave up a season-high 11 runs and had a season-low two strikeouts. The offense was 0-for-18 with runners on base and 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

After Texas scored two runs in the first inning on an RBI single and an obstruction call, the Rebels tied the game in the third.

Hayden Federico scored from third base on a wild pitch and Will Furniss drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-2.

The Longhorns then went on to score nine unanswered runs, putting up crooked numbers in the sixth and seventh innings.

Ole Miss and Texas will play the rubber match tomorrow at 1 p.m. in Austin.

The Buzz: Bissetta Brialliance in 2026

Tristan Bissetta is ranked in the Top 18 in multiple categories in the SEC in his first season in the conference. He is ranked fifth in hits, sixth in total bases, seventh in home runs, eighth in RBI, eighth in home runs per game, 12th in hits per game, 12th in RBI per game, 12th in slugging percentage, and 18th in batting average.

Bissetta has two multi-homer games already under his belt, one against Jackson State and one against Baylor. He had never hit more than one home run in a game before coming to Ole Miss.

On February 18 against Jackson State, Bissetta hit two home runs in the third inning, becoming the first Rebel to accomplish the feat in almost a decade. Nick Fortes was the last Rebel to hit two home runs in the same inning, doing so in 2017 against ULM.

He has already surpassed both his home run and RBI totals from 2025 as he continues navigating a strong 2026 campaign in Oxford.

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