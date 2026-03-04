How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Earns 7-1 Midweek Win Over Memphis Tigers

OXFORD, Miss. –Judd Utermark sent two balls out of the park and drove in five as Ole Miss notched a 7-1 midweek win over Memphis Tuesday night at Swayze Field.

The Tigers (3-9) would get on the board with a run in the first inning but Rebels would answer in the bottom half with Utermark's first blast of the night to make it 2-1. Ole Miss would tack on two more in the second after a bases loaded walk and a hit by pitch.

Topher Jones would tally his first home run as a Rebel in the bottom of the third to stretch the lead to 5-1.

On the bump, Owen Kelly made his third start of the season, spanning 4.0 innings allowing just one run. He fanned five Tiger hitters, stretching his punchout total to nine on the season.

Grayson Gibson was first out of the pen for and delivered 4.0 innings of shutout baseball. He allowed no runs on no hits, striking out five.

Utermark connected on his second homer of the night in the seventh to make it 7-1. It marked the sixth multi-homer game of his career as he also paced the team in RBI.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

Landon Waters would relieve Gibson in the ninth to seal it for the Rebels.

Gibson's outing earned him his first career win. Memphis's Isaac Lucas suffered the loss for the Tigers.

Ole Miss (11-2) will be back in action tomorrow night against North Alabama. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Swayze Field.

By The Numbers: Ole Miss' Hot Start

- Ole Miss went 1-2 at the BRUCE BOLT College Classic last weekend, losing to both Baylor and Coastal Carolina, but picking up a win over Ohio State.

- The pitching staff racked up 48 strikeouts over the weekend, punching out 20 of those in 10 innings against Baylor on Friday.

- Hunter Elliott, Cade Townsend, and Taylor Rabe all set new career highs for strikeouts in a game with their outings.

- Townsend and Rabe combined for a six-hit shutout of Ohio State on Saturday, striking out 16 of the 34 batters they faced.

- Dom Decker hit three home runs over the weekend in Houston, bringing his season total to four. He had not hit a home run in his career prior to this season.

- Decker drew six walks and had an on base percentage of .529 over four games last week.

- Ole Miss pitchers are now up to 145 total strikeouts on the season, the second most in the SEC and the sixth-highest total in the NCAA.

- The Rebel pitching staff owns the third-lowest ERA in the SEC at 2.88 and the third-highest K/9 at 12.7.

