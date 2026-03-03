Ole Miss Baseball vs. Memphis Tigers Starting Lineup, Start Time and How to Watch

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Baseball (10-2) returns home this week to host Memphis (3-8) and North Alabama (7-5) for double midweek action at Swayze Field. First pitch for both games is at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

LEADING OFF

- Ole Miss went 1-2 at the BRUCE BOLT College Classic last weekend, losing to both Baylor and Coastal Carolina, but picking up a win over Ohio State.

- The pitching staff racked up 48 strikeouts over the weekend, punching out 20 of those in 10 innings against Baylor on Friday.

- Hunter Elliott, Cade Townsend, and Taylor Rabe all set new career highs for strikeouts in a game with their outings.

- Townsend and Rabe combined for a six-hit shutout of Ohio State on Saturday, striking out 16 of the 34 batters they faced.

- Dom Decker hit three home runs over the weekend in Houston, bringing his season total to four. He had not hit a home run in his career prior to this season.

- Decker drew six walks and had an on base percentage of .529 over four games last week.

- Ole Miss pitchers are now up to 145 total strikeouts on the season, the second most in the SEC and the sixth-highest total in the NCAA.

- The Rebel pitching staff owns the third-lowest ERA in the SEC at 2.88 and the third-highest K/9 at 12.7.

- Cade Townsend has struck out eight or more batters in each of his outings so far. His 25 punchouts are top-25 in the NCAA and his K/9 of 16.46 is top-10 in the NCAA.

- Judd Utermark has scored 20 times so far this season, the second-highest total in the SEC and the third highest in the NCAA.

- Will Furniss has drawn 14 walks through 12 games and is averaging 1.17 walks per game. Both Furniss and Decker are averaging at least one walk per game.

- Ole Miss has drawn 78 walks over 12 games, third in the SEC and 14th in the NCAA. Will Furniss already has 12 walks, second-most in the SEC.

- The Rebels will host Evansville this weekend for their final non-conference series of the season.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS

vs. Memphis: RHP Owen Kelly (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Isaac Lucas (0-0, 16.20 ERA)

The Starting Lineup:

getting us started 👊 pic.twitter.com/KLLLKWcVqQ — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 3, 2026

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+. Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) will be on the call for Tuesday's game against Memphis.

Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) will be on the call for Wednesday's game against North Alabama.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

SCOUTING REPORT: MEMPHIS

Head coach Matt Riser is in his second season with Memphis' baseball program. He previously served as the head coach at Southeastern Louisiana. In his brief tenure, Memphis has experienced two losing seasons with 10th and ninth place finishes in the AAC.

The Tigers are 3-8 to begin the 2026 campaign. Memphis got swept by Jacksonville State over the weekend, and it allowed at least seven runs in all three games while scoring no more than four.

Shane Coz has been an offensive bright spot for the Tigers as he's hit .422 at the plate with a home run and 11 RBI. He leads the team with 19 hits which ranks second in the AAC. Freddy Rodriguez is second on the team in hits with 13.

Rodriguez is a speedster when he reaches the plate, already sitting at eight steals through 11 games. He paces the conference in that stat. Webb Watson and Michael Gupton are Memphis' power hitters, knocking three homers each so far this season.

Seth Impson and Charlie Smith have been Memphis' midweek starters so far this season. Both pitchers have over a 9.00 ERA and 10 combined strikeouts.

Impson earned the win in Memphis' 24-5 dismantling over Little Rock, working two innings and allowing three runs. As a staff, Memphis pitchers have given up 20 homers in just 11 games.

