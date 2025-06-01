How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Takes Down Georgia Tech to Reach Regional Final
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 10 Ole Miss baseball won a wild elimination game, 11-9, against No. 18 Georgia Tech on Sunday afternoon to eliminate the Yellow Jackets and advance to the NCAA Oxford Regional Final.
The game opened with a bang as Georgia Tech homered twice in the top of the first to take a 3-0 lead, then Ole Miss answered with a five-spot in the bottom thanks to a three-run blast by Isaac Humphrey and RBI singles by Luke Hill and Austin Fawley.
Georgia Tech then loaded the bases in the second, but Hudson Calhoun escaped the jam with a popout and flyout to preserve the two-run lead.
The Rebel offense added one more when Hill doubled and later scored on a Humphrey sacrifice fly.
The Yellow Jackets plated one in the third then took the lead with a four-run fourth, smacking a pair of solo home runs to open the inning, followed by a two-RBI double to take an 8-6 lead.
Ole Miss swung back in the fifth with a Judd Utermark solo home run, followed by a bases-loaded walk by Mitchell Sanford, but GT stranded three Rebels to keep it tied at eight.
The back-and-forth continued as each team plated a run in the sixth, the Rebels on an RBI base knock by Hayden Federico to knot it at nine.
Will McCausland came through clutch on the hill in the seventh, striking out two of Georgia Tech's most dangerous hitters to strand two Yellow Jackets on base and preserve the tie.
Will Furniss untied the knot in the bottom half after Sanford singled and stole second, the Rebel first baseman sending a rocket to right center to make it a 10-9 game.
After a 1-2-3 eighth by McCausland, Campbell Smithwick sent a towering homer out to right field to make it a two-run Rebel lead.
Georgia Tech placed two runners on base with one out in the ninth to flip the order and bring Connor Spencer out of the bullpen.
The Rebel closer induced a flyout then walked one to load the bases, but he stranded them loaded with a game-ending strikeout.
Ole Miss will turn around and play Murray State at 7:16 p.m. CT on Sunday evening. The Racers, who are 2-0 in Oxford Regional play, must win one to advance to the Super Regional, while Ole Miss must win twice in the double-elimination format.
The Updated Oxford Regional Bracket: Day 2 Edition
FRIDAY, MAY 30
Game 1: #2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. #3 Western Ky. (46-12) - 3 p.m. - ESPN+: Georgia Tech Wins 9-2
Game 2: #1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. #4 Murray St. (39-13) - 7 p.m. - ESPN+: Murray State Wins 9-6
SATURDAY, MAY 31
Game 3: Western Kentucky (46-13) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (40-20) - 1 p.m. CT: Ole Miss Wins 8-6
Game 4: Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. Murray State (40-13) - 5 p.m. CT: Murray State Wins 13-11
SUNDAY, JUNE 1
Game 5: No. 2 Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels (41-20) - 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+
Game 6: Murray State Racers (41-13) vs. Ole Miss Rebels - 7:16 p.m. CT
MONDAY, JUNE 2
Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (If Necessary)
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.