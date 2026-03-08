Ole Miss Baseball vs. Evansville Starting Lineup, Start Time and TV Channel on Sunday

The Ole Miss Rebels will return to Swayze Field on Sunday afternoon for Game 3 against the Evansville Purple Aces with Mike Bianco and Co. eyeing a series sweep in Oxford.

After capturing a pair of victories during a doubleheader on Friday, the Rebels will now get back to work on Sunday with an opportunity to capture the program's third win of the weekend.

Ole Miss (14-2) was led by Hunter Elliott on the bump in Game 1 where he quickly elevated the Rebels with near double-digit strikeouts on the day to give his squad a boost to open the series.

Elliott and Hudson Calhoun combined for the win and the save in game one as the Rebels scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to basically seal the victory. A five-run lead at that point proved to be enough.

Elliott allowed two solo home runs in the top of the second - one each from Reid Haire, who led off the inning, and Ximi Baftiri. Other than that, the Rebel ace was superb, pitching five innings and to one more batter in the top of the sixth - Haire, again, this time with a leadoff single. Elliott walked four but struck out seven, allowing four hits. With the win, he is 2-0 this season.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

Calhoun came in after Haire's base hit and went the rest of the way, striking out nine Aces with one hit and no free passes. It was Calhoun's second save of the season.

Now, all focus is on Game 3 with first pitch scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT at Swayze Field:

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP:

Game 3: LHP Wil Libbert (1-1, 4.91 ERA) vs. LHP Kevin Reed (2-1, 5.68 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games can be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call for Friday's doubleheader. Hromada will be joined by former Rebel pitcher Jamey Price for the series finale.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

