How It Happened: Ole Miss Baseball Takes Down Missouri Tigers 17-10 in Game 2
COLUMBIA, Mo. – No. 18 Ole Miss Baseball (17-5, 3-2 SEC) hit six home runs Saturday evening to beat Missouri (8-13, 0-5 SEC) 17-10 and lock up a series victory over the Tigers. The win marks the first time that Ole Miss has ever won a series in Columbia.
The Rebels' six home runs are the most home runs in a single game since they hit six on May 6, 2023 also against Missouri in Columbia.
Isaac Humphrey hit two home runs and Mitchell Sanford, Ryan Moerman, Judd Utermark, and Will Furniss each hit one. Humphrey now has three long balls on the weekend.
Ole Miss' 17 runs scored in the win are a season high and the most they have scored since February 25, 2024 when they scored 25 against High Point.
Sanford went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, Humphrey had four RBI and scored three runs, and Utermark went 1-for-3 with three walks and two runs scored.
Freshman Walker Hooks worked 2.2 innings out of the bullpen, striking out four batters and giving up just two hits. Fellow freshman Cade Townsend worked a hitless eighth inning, striking out two batters.
Utermark opened the scoring in the first inning with a three-RBI home run to left field, his ninth of the season.
Missouri answered back in the bottom of the inning with three runs of their own on a bases-clearing triple, setting the tone for what would be a high scoring game.
Moerman and Humphrey each hit a home run in the third inning, Moerman's a solo shot and Humphrey's a two-RBI blast, to make it 6-3.
The Tigers once again had an answer, putting up four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 7-6 lead after just three innings.
Ole Miss kept pouring it on offensively, putting up a five-spot in the fourth inning. Furniss hit a pinch-hit, three-RBI home run to left center and then two batters later Humphrey hit his second long ball of the night to make it 11-7.
Sanford hit a solo home run in the fifth inning for the Rebels' sixth of the game.
Ole Miss would extend their lead to seven with two more runs in the sixth before Missouri got back three in the seventh. The Rebels would take a 14-10 lead into the ninth inning.
Two singles and three free bases in the ninth would give them three more runs to work with as Brayden Jones came on for the second night in a row. After hitting the first batter, he would retire the next three in order to close out the series win.
The Rebels will go for the sweep tomorrow at 4 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.
