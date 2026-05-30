Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco's Aggressive Decisions Changed the Game vs. Arizona State

Ole Miss baseball (37-21) defeats the Arizona State Sun Devils 7-6 in a 14-inning thriller to advance to the winners' bracket matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Lincoln Regional.

Hunter Elliott wasn't the sharpest tonight. After allowing four earned runs and struggling with his control early, he still managed to work through five innings, throwing 97 pitches. Against a lineup that can do it all, he did just enough to hand Hooks a two-run lead entering the sixth, and Bianco turned to his best bullpen arm, emphasizing how important it was to escape with a win.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco went straight to Walker Hooks out of the bullpen in Friday night's game. Hooks has made a name for himself as a dominant closer, as offenses have hit just .189 against him over 23 appearances with 54 strikeouts and only nine walks in the regular season.

Bianco Turns to His Most Trusted Arm

Jun 2, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels starting pitcher Walker Hooks (19) pitches during the second inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The decision underscores the urgency and importance of reaching the winners' bracket. Rather than bridge the game to get to the closer, Bianco entrusted Hooks to fend off an underrated and explosive Sun Devil lineup. And it paid off — Ole Miss is 1-0 — but with a long weekend still ahead, the risk of potentially losing him for the rest of the weekend looms large moving forward.

Hooks was excellent, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts on 75 total pitches. His outing not only helped secure the win, but after 14 innings, the Ole Miss bullpen used only three pitchers, giving Bianco and pitching coach Joel Mangrum flexibility with their staff to find the best matchups moving forward.

After working a clean sixth inning, issuing a leadoff walk to Landon Hairston, Sun Devil second baseman Nu'u Contrades belted a towering two-run shot that tied the game at 6-6 in the seventh inning with no outs.

In a high-pressure moment against a power-packed lineup, Hooks battled back, striking out two of the next three batters to minimize the damage, then tossed two more scoreless innings to give Ole Miss a chance to win it in the bottom of the ninth.

A Pinch-Running Gamble Changes the Lineup

In the bottom of the eighth, Will Furniss singled, and after a Hayden Federico single moved him to second, Bianco opted for speed on the basepaths, pinch-running freshman outfielder Cannon Goldin in an effort to score the go-ahead run.

Ole Miss ultimately didn't score, and when Furniss' spot came due in the bottom of the ninth, freshman first baseman Luke Romine stepped in with two outs with the winning run standing on second.

The move made sense; the timing didn't. In the bottom of the eighth of a tie game, every run matters, but not at the expense of a steady veteran bat. When the inning ended without a run, the Rebels nearly paid the price.

What appeared to be a routine strategy call quickly became one of the game's defining storylines as the innings piled up.

The decision to pinch-run for Furniss kept looming throughout the extra innings. With Romine batting between the two most dangerous hitters in the lineup, his inexperience was exposed, and Arizona State carefully pitched around Utermark and Bissetta.

Every additional inning magnified the absence of Furniss from the lineup. Instead of turning to a proven veteran, Ole Miss was forced to rely on a freshman with only 16 at-bats on the season, playing in the biggest game of his career. As the game stretched into its fifth extra inning, the gamble that had been questioned hours earlier gave Romine a final opportunity.

Romine Delivers When Ole Miss Needs Him Most

After striking out in the eleventh, Romine found redemption in the bottom of the fourteenth, drawing a leadoff walk and moving to third with no out and the winning run 90 feet away. Brayden Randle then rolled a ground ball through the right side, allowing Romine to cross the plate and send Ole Miss into the winners' bracket, where they'll face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.

In the end, both of Bianco's decisions paid off. Hooks carried the Rebels for 5.1 innings, while Romine ended up scoring the game's winning run. While Bianco's aggressive coaching decisions didn't pay off exactly how he expected, the approach shows how viral this path is for his team.

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