How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels Baseball vs. Memphis Tigers on Tuesday Night
Mike Bianco and the sixth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road to Tennessee on Tuesday for a non-conference clash against the Memphis Tigers.
Bianco and Co. are riding back-to-back Southeastern Conference series victories with the program looking to remain hot in the midweek matchup.
It'll be Gunnar Dennis on the mound for the Rebels with first pitch set for 6 p.m.
A look into the preview for Tuesday night, how to watch and the latest buzz on Ole Miss during the hot start to 2025.
The Tuesday Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Memphis Tigers
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
Ole Miss: LHP Gunnar Dennis (1-1, 5.25 ERA)
Memphis: RHP Caden Robinson (1-2, 6.12 ERA)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Tuesday's game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Jeff Brightwell (PxP) and Greg Gaston (analyst) on the call at 6 p.m. CT.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Buzz: Rebels Rollling in 2025
- Ole Miss won two out of three games in a rain-soaked road series against Kentucky last weekend.
- The Rebels have now won three-consecutive SEC series for the first time since 2018 when they opened conference play with three-straight wins.
- Ole Miss only allowed 10 runs over the three games; its fewest runs allowed in a conference series since it allowed just nine runs in a sweep of LSU in 2022.
- Friday's 3-1 win in game two marked the first time Ole Miss has allowed one or fewer runs against a conference opponent since shutting out Arkansas in the 2022 College World Series.
- Ole Miss is now 8-4 in conference play, its best start since the 2021 season when it also started 8-4.
- With three SEC series wins under their belts, the Rebels have already matched their total from 2024 and are one series win away from matching their combined total from the past two seasons.
- Ole Miss is ranked in all five polls this week coming in at No. 6 in the D1Baseball poll, No. 7 in both the USA Today and Baseball America polls, No. 8 in the Perfect Game poll, and No. 9 in the NCBWA poll.
- In his last four outings, Walker Hooks has posted a 0.96 ERA, giving up just one run while striking out 13 batters over 9.1 innings.
- Luke Hill is on a nine-game hitting streak, hitting .425 with two home runs and eight RBI during that stretch.
- Ole Miss has hit 62 home runs this season, seventh-most in the NCAA and fourth-most in the SEC. They are seventh in the nation in home runs per game, averaging 2.00 home runs per game.
They are also ranked 19th in the NCAA and fifth in the SEC in slugging percentage at .536.
- The Rebels are ranked 11th in the NCAA and third in the SEC in total walks drawn with 214.
Ole Miss' pitching staff is ranked eighth in the NCAA and sixth in the SEC in strikeouts per nine innings, owning an 11.7 K/9.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.