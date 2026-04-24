How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Massive Top-25 SEC Showdown

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 17 Ole Miss Baseball (30-12, 10-8 SEC) will welcome another Top 10 team to Swayze Field this weekend as No. 5 Georgia (30-10, 13-5 SEC) comes to town for a three-game set.

First pitch on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m.,

LEADING OFF

- Ole Miss has won 11 of their last 13 games after defeating Murray State 19-2 on Tuesday.

- The Rebels hit five home runs in the win, two from Judd Utermark, his fourth multi-home run game of the season.

- Ole Miss took two of three from Tennessee last weekend for their first series win over the Volunteers since 2018 and their first in Knoxville since 2016.

- Tristan Bissetta was named Co-SEC Player of the Week for his performance last week. He hit a home run in each game the Rebels played, hitting .500 with four home runs, three doubles, 10 RBI, and seven runs scored.

- Cade Townsend was named Co-SEC Pitcher of the Week for his performance last week. He put together his third-consecutive quality start, taking a no-hit bid into the sixth inning. He allowed just four baserunners while striking out seven.

- Over his last 13 games, Hayden Federico has hit .474 (18-for-38) with eight walks, four HBPs, 12 RBI, and eight runs scored.

- Judd Utermark and Tristan Bissetta have combined to hit 36 of Ole Miss' 69 (52%) home runs this season.

- Cade Townsend now owns the second-lowest ERA (1.73), the third-lowest WHIP (0.91), and the fourth-lowest hits per nine innings (6.05) in the SEC.

- Hunter Elliott is ranked sixth in the SEC in strikeouts with 73 punchouts on the season.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS

Friday: LHP Hunter Elliott (4-1, 3.78 ERA) vs. RHP Joey Volchko (6-2, 3.75 ERA)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Friday and Sunday's games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call. Saturday's game will be broadcast live on SEC Network with Richard Cross (PxP) and Lance Cormier (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

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