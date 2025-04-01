How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Jackson State Tigers in Tuesday's Matchup
Mike Bianco and the seventh-ranked Ole Miss Rebels return to the diamond on Tuesday afternoon for a non-conference matchup against the Jackson State Tigers.
The Rebels will look to remain hot following an SEC series victory over the Florida Gators with the program catapulting into the Top-10 of D1Baseball's rankings.
Now, all focus shifts towards Tuesday in Oxford for a showdown against Jackson State. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT at Swayze Field.
The Preview: No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Jackson State Tigers
How to Watch and Listen:
Tuesday's game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) on the call. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT in Oxford.
Fans can also listen to the game on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
Know the Foe: Scouting Jackson State
Omar Johnson is in his 19th season at the helm of the Jackson State baseball program and holds an overall record of 287-142.
Last season, the Tigers earned a 36-20 (16-12 SWAC) season record and advanced to the SWAC Championship game where they ultimately fell to Grambling State 6-5 to conclude their 2024 campaign.
Jackson State currently holds a 16-10 (4-5 SWAC) season record and are coming off a 6-4 win on Sunday over Grambling State to secure the series.
Ole Miss leads the all-time series over JSU, 8-0. The last meeting between the two foes was March 3, 2021 where Ole Miss beat Jackson State 12-1 in seven innings in Oxford. The Rebels will welcome the Tigers to Swayze for a midweek matchup on Tuesday evening.
