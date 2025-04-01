The Grove Report

How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Jackson State Tigers in Tuesday's Matchup

The Rebels will look to remain hot on Tuesday afternoon, set to square off against Jackson State at home.

Zack Nagy

Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Mike Bianco (5) greets a fan before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Mike Bianco (5) greets a fan before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Mike Bianco and the seventh-ranked Ole Miss Rebels return to the diamond on Tuesday afternoon for a non-conference matchup against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Rebels will look to remain hot following an SEC series victory over the Florida Gators with the program catapulting into the Top-10 of D1Baseball's rankings.

Now, all focus shifts towards Tuesday in Oxford for a showdown against Jackson State. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT at Swayze Field.

The Preview: No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Jackson State Tigers

How to Watch and Listen:

Tuesday's game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) on the call. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT in Oxford.

Fans can also listen to the game on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Know the Foe: Scouting Jackson State

Omar Johnson is in his 19th season at the helm of the Jackson State baseball program and holds an overall record of 287-142.

Last season, the Tigers earned a 36-20 (16-12 SWAC) season record and advanced to the SWAC Championship game where they ultimately fell to Grambling State 6-5 to conclude their 2024 campaign.

Jackson State currently holds a 16-10 (4-5 SWAC) season record and are coming off a 6-4 win on Sunday over Grambling State to secure the series.

Ole Miss leads the all-time series over JSU, 8-0. The last meeting between the two foes was March 3, 2021 where Ole Miss beat Jackson State 12-1 in seven innings in Oxford. The Rebels will welcome the Tigers to Swayze for a midweek matchup on Tuesday evening.

Zack Nagy
