How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Kentucky Wildcats in Friday's Doubleheader
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday afternoon to begin a doubleheader in Kentucky Proud Park.
After inclement weather on Thursday forced the Southeastern Conference series to be postponed the pair of programs will take the field on Friday at 2 p.m. CT for a pair of games in Lexington.
Bianco and the Rebels are coming off of an SEC series win last weekend after taking down the Florida Gators in Oxford.
Now, all focus has shifted towards a weekend slate against a fierce Kentucky squad.
The Preview: No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels at Kentucky Wildcats
DATE/TIME
• April 4 at 2 p.m. CT
STADIUM
Kentucky Proud Park (Lexington, Kentucky)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss: No. 9
• Kentucky: Unranked
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP: Game 1
Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliott (5-0, 3.12 ERA) vs. TBA
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Friday and Saturday's games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Dick Gabriel and Doug Flynn on the call.
Fans can also listen to all three games on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
Isaac Humphrey's Hot Start:
Isaac Humphrey was named the SEC Player of the Week and the NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy Player of the Week after his huge weekend in Missouri.
Humphrey hit .389 (7-for-18) with four home runs, 13 RBI, and 21 total bases in four total games, including the Rebels' midweek matchup with Southern Miss.
The senior went 1-for-3 with a double in Pearl before really heating up in Columbia. Humphrey hit .400 (6-for-15) with four home runs, 13 RBI, and 19 total bases as Ole Miss swept Missouri for their first conference sweep since 2022.
He came into the series with three total home runs on the season and more than doubled his total with four long balls in three games. He launched two home runs in the series-clinching win on Saturday for the first multi-home run game of his career.
Humphrey drove in 13 of the Rebels' 40 runs scored in the series, a whopping 32.5 percent of the scoring.
