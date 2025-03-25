How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Memphis Tigers in Tuesday Night Matchup
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels return to Oxford on Tuesday night for a midweek matchup against the Memphis Tigers in Swayze Field.
The Rebels are coming off of a three-game sweep of the Missouri Tigers with their offensive power paving the way in Columbia over the weekend.
Now, it's a non-conference clash for No. 15 Ole Miss as they look to remain hot against the Tigers on Tuesday night.
A look into the full preview and scouting report for the midweek matchup:
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Memphis Tigers
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Swayze Field in Oxford (Miss.)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss – No. 15 D1 Baseball
• Memphis – unranked
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) on the call.
Fans can also listen to the game on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Pitching Matchup:
Ole Miss: LHP Gunnar Dennis (1-1, 7.50 ERA)
Memphis: RHP Caden Robinson (1-2, 6.88 ERA)
Know the Foe: Scouting Report on Memphis
Matt Riser is in his second season at the helm of the Memphis baseball program. In the 2024 season, Riser led the Tigers to a 23-32 (10-17 AAC) overall record. Memphis' season ended with a 11-10 win over Wichita State to close out their 2024 campaign.
The Tigers are currently 11-12 on the 2025 season and are 0-3 in AAC play. Memphis is coming off a 11-1 loss to East Carolina.
Ole Miss leads the all-time series over Memphis 102-57. Tuesday's matchup will mark the 160th meeting between the two foes with the last being April 2, 2024 where the Tigers walked away with the 9-4 win over the Rebels.
Rebels Offense Scorching Hot
The Rebels are outscoring opponents 32-13 in the first inning and 55-19 over the first two innings of games this season, jumping on opponents early. They are 11-2 when scoring in the first inning and 15-1 when they score the first run of a game.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.