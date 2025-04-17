How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Thursday's Game 1
No. 11 Ole Miss is set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday with first pitch in Founders Park set for 5:30 p.m. CT.
Mike Bianco's crew will look to bounce back in Southeastern Conference play dropping a series to the Tennessee Volunteers a week ago.
After battling back and competing against a top-five foe, the Rebels were unable to get over the hump in Swayze Field.
Now, all focus has shifted towards an SEC matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks with Game 1 on Thursday evening.
A look into the Game 1 pitching matchup, the game information and the latest buzz on Ole Miss heading into the SEC clash.
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
Ole Miss: LHP Hunter Elliott (5-1, 3.92 ERA)
South Carolina: RHP Brandon Stone (1-4, 5.73 ERA)
Thursday Start Time: 5:30 p.m. CT
BROADCAST INFORMATION
All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Mike Morgan (PxP) and Ray Tanner (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
Ole Miss's Balanced Attack: Know the Rebels
Ole Miss leads the SEC in strikeouts during conference play, punching out 166 batters over their first five series. They are second in innings pitched and fourth in strikeouts looking.
The Rebel offense is ranked second in batting average (.287), on base percentage (.392), hits (156), and stolen bases (22) during conference play. They are ranked third in slugging percentage (.517), runs scored (117), RBI (111), home runs (29), and total bases (281).
The Rebels are outscoring opponents 51-15 in the first inning and 83-33 over the first two innings of games this season, jumping on opponents early. They are 17-3 when scoring in the first inning and 22-2 when they score the first run of a game.
