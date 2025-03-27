How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels Baseball vs. Florida Gators in Thursday's Game 1
No. 15 Ole Miss returns to Southeastern Conference play on Thursday night with a matchup against Kevin O'Sullivan and the Florida Gators set for 7 p.m. in Oxford.
The Gators enter the SEC showdown holding an 18-9 (0-6) record with the Rebels looking to remain hot in conference play after sweeping the Missouri Tigers last weekend in Columbia.
Mike Bianco's group is riding a four-game winning streak after handling business last weekend and carrying the momentum into a midweek win over the Memphis Tigers in Swayze Field on Tuesday.
Now, all eyes turn towards a Southeastern Conference battle with Game 1 of the weekend series set for Thursday night in Oxford.
The Preview: Florida Gators at No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels
DATES/TIMES
• Thursday, March 27 at 7 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Swayze Field in Oxford (Miss.)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss: No. 15
• Florida: Unranked
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
Ole Miss: LHP Hunter Elliott (4-0, 2.79 ERA)
Florida: RHP Aidan King (3-1, 2.39 ERA)
How to Watch:
Thursday's game will be broadcast on ESPNU with Victor Rojas (PxP) and Chris Burke (analyst) on the call.
Friday and Saturday's games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.
Fans can also listen to the game on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
Scouting Report: Meet the Florida Gators
Kevin O'Sullivan is in his 18th season as head coach for the Florida Gators and has accumulated an all-time 717-349 record which includes 16 NCAA berths, nine CWS trips, six SEC titles and an NCAA title.
The Gators ended the 2024 season with a 36-30 (13-17 SEC) record and advanced to the 2024 College World Series to make a postseason run. Florida ultimately fell to No. 4 Texas A&M 6-0 which ended Florida's postseason campaign.
The Gators currently hold an 18-9 (0-6 SEC) record in the 2025 season and are coming off an 8-4 midweek loss to No. 4 Florida State.
Thursday night will mark the 109th meeting between the SEC foes. The Gators lead the all-time series 56-52. The two teams last played in March of 2023 as the Gators swept the Rebels in Oxford.
