Ole Miss' Biggest Regional Bonus Might Not Come From Its Veterans

Ole Miss baseball (36-21) starts its quest for the College World Series on Friday against Arizona State in the nightcap of the opening day of the Lincoln Regional. After returning to the postseason in 2025, the Rebels now aim to reach a Super Regional for the first time since 2022.

All week, the conversation around the program has centered on one question: Who throws Game 1? Hunter Elliot or Cade Townsend — and just how much that opener really matters. Lost in that debate is a quiet advantage: a handful of young stars who already know what postseason pressure feels like.

Center fielder Hayden Federico and weekend starting pitcher Taylor Rabe took different paths to this postseason, but both understand how quickly regional baseball can test a player.

As a freshman, Federico was thrown into the fire, logging 55 appearances and 46 starts. Even while adjusting to the college game, he made the 2025 All-SEC Freshman Team and added speed and athleticism to a power-heavy lineup.

"I think experience is everything." Federico told the press on Thursday, "I know I'm only a sophomore, but being able to go through the 30-game gauntlet last year in the SEC, then the SEC tournament run and the regional at home, I learned a lot, and I failed a lot. I think that was a good thing."

Experience Paying Off

Jun 1, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels outfielder Hayden Federico (9) reacts after a double during the eighth inning against the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The real payoff wasn't the accolades or the numbers — it was finding comfort in big moments. A year ago, with Ole Miss staring down elimination at home, Federico went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in an 11-9 win over Georgia Tech, keeping the Rebels alive and sending them to the regional final.

And he's continued to grow.

After a disappointing start to the season, he made key adjustments. The routines, film study and discipline led to him heating up as SEC play started, lifting his average to .288 and coming in second on the team in strike-out-to-walk ratio behind Dom Decker at 0.97, establishing him as one of the steadiest bats in the lineup.

Different Path to the Postseason

For Taylor Rabe, the path was different. He missed his freshman season in 2024 after undergoing major surgery on his throwing arm. Rabe returned in 2025 as a bullpen arm, making 15 appearances. He capped his comeback by pitching in the Oxford Regional, where he allowed just one run over two innings against Western Kentucky.

Now moving into a starting role, Rabe believes this season has prepared him for the weekend saying, "I think it's been good to do a variety of things, and I've learned a lot from each of them."

That versatility has positioned him to push for an earlier weekend start; he leads the team with a 31.5% strikeout-to-walk ratio, striking out 88 batters while walking only eight.

"I've learned about scouting hitters better from starting, and I've learned how to prepare my body from coming out of the bullpen, so I think combining those have been cool," Rabe said.

Why it Could Matter This Weekend

Postseason baseball magnifies mistakes, which trigger emotional swings and speed the game up after a long SEC grind. For Ole Miss, trusting younger contributors in high-leverage moments could be extremely valuable.

While Rabe and Federico may not enter the weekend wide-eyed, the moment still centers on seven seniors facing what could be their final weekend of college baseball. Hunter Elliott will lead that group out on Friday, and those veterans still define the program's expectations.

Last year's postseason may not have fully defined Federico and Rabe, but it introduced them to the realities of regional baseball. That familiarity could matter when pressure inevitably arrives.

First pitch against Arizona State is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

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