Key Takeaways From Ole Miss' Disappointing SEC Tournament Showing vs. Missouri

The Rebels fell to Missouri Tigers 10-8 in the first round of the SEC Tournament, likely ending their hopes of hosting a regional.

The Rebels’ offense performed well, recording nine total hits and three home runs, but it was not enough as the Missouri Tigers finished with 14 hits, including a fifth-inning grand slam by center fielder Kaden Peer that gave the Tigers a 7-2 lead.

The Rebels battled back late with clutch home runs from both Hayden Federico and Owen Paino to cut into the deficit, but ultimately fell short in the comeback attempt.

Rebels Need Continued Success from Dom Decker Going Forward

Ole Miss' Dom Decker (12) bats against Mississippi State in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dom Decker has been superb for the Rebels in the latter part of the season, including a strong performance against the Missouri Tigers today as well.

Dom Decker finished the game 2-for-5 with a leadoff home run and nearly added another, narrowly missing a second long ball.

Dom Decker has shone in some of the most important series of the year for the Rebels, totaling three home runs across matchups against both Alabama and Georgia, which proved to be two crucial series for Ole Miss.

It is important for Dom Decker to get on base early and often so that the two, three, and four hitters can drive in runs and keep the offense rolling

New ABS Challenge System Hurts Rebels

An umpire talks with Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco during a college baseball game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss in the Governor’s Cup 7-3. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NCAA Baseball Rules Committee on Monday approved the SEC's request to implement a challenge system for balls and strikes.

Missouri Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels baseball were the testers for the new ABS system, which ultimately hurt the Rebels immensely throughout the game.

Mateo Serna, the Tigers catcher, went 7-for-8 in challenges, including several questionable calls even with the expanded strike zone introduced by the ABS system.

On the flip side, Austin Fawley went 0-for-1, as the Ole Miss Rebels were unsuccessful on their first ABS challenge in the SEC Tournament.

Pitching Choices Put Mike Bianco in the Spotlight

Jun 2, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels starting pitcher Walker Hooks (19) pitches during the second inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco had some very questionable decisions in terms of the pitching rotation against Missouri.

Mike Bianco did not start ace pitcher Hunter Elliott, as many believed the Rebels were unlikely to host a regional even with a win over the Missouri Tigers. Instead, Ole Miss started Will Libbert, a transfer from Missouri who is not part of the Rebels’ typical three-man starting rotation.

Will Libbert pitched four innings, allowing two runs while striking out three batters and walking three.

Mike Bianco used five different pitchers in the game, potentially depleting arms the Rebels will likely need for the NCAA Tournament. The decision to use star closer Walker Hooks was heavily criticized, as many felt the rest of the bullpen was more important in that situation.

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