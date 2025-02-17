LOOK: Which Ole Miss Baseball Legends Are Featured at Swayze Field's Gate in 2025?
As is tradition for the Ole Miss Rebels baseball program, the main gate at Swayze Field in 2025 will be bracketed by banners that feature two team legends, and those players were revealed in a social media post on Monday.
Ole Miss sports information director Kyle Campbell posted a photo of the front of Oxford-University Stadium on Monday to highlight the players who will be honored with this year's tradition: Seth Smith and Grae Kessinger. You can view the post below.
Smith played outfield for the Rebels from 2002-04 and was selected in the second round of the 2004 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies. He went on to spend 11 years in the Major Leagues, beginning his career with the Rockies followed by stints with the Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles.
While at Ole Miss, Smith earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors and was selected to the All-SEC teams on multiple occasions.
Kessinger is a more recent Rebel alum, playing infield for the Rebels from 2017-19. He posted a career .283 average while hitting 17 home runs and 103 RBI, and he was selected in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros. Since then, he has seen limited action in the big leagues in 2023-24, and he is now part of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.
The Rebels are returning home after a trip to Arlington where they participated in the Shriners Children's College Showdown and captured a 2-1 record, knocking off nationally-ranked Arizona and Clemson while losing a run-rule decision to the Texas Longhorns.
Ole Miss' home opener is set for Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. CT against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.